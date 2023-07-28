When you get as deep into the postseason as the semi-final round, it’s hard to imagine the goal for the following campaign being anything other than going all the way.
The Kimball High football team’s pre-season training is well underway at Don Nicholson Stadium and if you walked in there on any given day and asked any member of the team what they want to accomplish this fall, winning the chip would be the consensus answer.
The temperatures in Tracy are only getting hotter and the appetite for success within the Jaguars camp is only getting stronger.
And though head coach Derek Graves graduated a few important pieces to his winning formula following last year’s 29-6 defeat at Vanden High in the CIF SJS Division 4 playoffs, a rebuild of any kind never really crossed his mind. He expects his squad this year to pick up right where the previous group left off.
“We feel good, we’re bonding well, the chemistry is there. We’re excited to get out there and play,” he told the Tracy Press while calling over his receiver corps to run some more drills right by the north end zone.
Heading into his second season in charge of the program, Graves’ expectations are high, not only for his players but for himself. He believes that there is no pressure on the program to deliver, so long as the players continue to do everything that they’ve been working on so diligently. Everything else will take care of itself.
“We’re just going to do us,” Graves said. “That’s all we can do. There’s a new tradition in town. There is an old tradition that has been there for over 100 years, but we have a new way of doing things. I’m excited for the year and I’m excited to watch these young men grow into what I know they are going to be.”
The Jags went 7-5 overall last fall, 3-2 in Valley Oak League, to secure a playoff berth and a home game for the second year running. Senior wide receiver Darius Doyle was a big part of that success on both sides of the ball. However, offense is his bread and butter.
Doyle notched up 1,003 receiving yards his junior year, the 15th best tally in the section. He scored 16 touchdowns to lead the team and was a standout on special teams – 2nd in VOL in punt return yards averaged (57.5) and kickoff yards (80).
Heading into his senior season as the designated first option, Doyle sounded confident when speaking about how the team has come together throughout pre-season. He also feels good about his own game after the work he put in during the off-season.
“We had a successful summer,” he said. “We had some really good 7-on-7’s and going off that, we should look good this season. (Personally), I feel really good. Going off last year, I focused on all the stuff that I needed to work on. I tried to improve, and we will see how that reflects on the field.”
The one major thing that’s going to be different from Doyle’s perspective is the guy throwing him the ball. Graves named sophomore Josiah Wilson as his starter earlier this summer and Doyle was quick to express his confidence in the team’s new conductor.
“I have known Jojo (Wilson) since we were little, so we already have a good quarterback-receiver relationship,” he said. “I feel really good about him.”
Graves also chipped in with some words of reassurance for the Jags’ budding star as a varsity rivalry game debut away at Tracy High looms large on August 18. The second-year head coach also spoke about how his own mindset going into the season opener has changed after getting to experience it last August.
“One thing about our quarterback, he is a gamer,” Graves said. “He’s ready. He has what we call the ‘it’ factor. In that game, he could have it or he may not. But, if I know him, the games where he does not have ‘it’ are still going to be better than the average quarterback.”
On the Bulldogs rivalry, Graves added: “Last year, we went into it like it was just another game. I didn’t know how the community felt towards the rivalry. But it’s most definitely a rivalry and you feel it around town. It was the biggest crowd we had last year, and their side was packed too.”
Despite his sights being set on the section crown come late fall, Graves refused to look any further than Week 1. His mantra last year was to go 1-0 every week and it very much feels the same this time around. “All I think about right now is beating Tracy,” he said.
Senior safety Bodie Lychak echoed Graves’ thoughts when talking about the Tracy-Kimball rivalry. From a player’s perspective, that season opening 34-32 home loss arguably hurt them the most and they are determined to get it back at Wayne Schneider Stadium in just over three weeks’ time.
“We have been preparing for them since last season,” Lychak said. “It’s personal this year. I do believe that we’re going to be different and better than last season and I’m just looking forward to getting out there and playing.
“It’s their town as of right now but we just have to prepare and go in headstrong and know that it’s going to be Kimball, California, by the end of the night.”
Lychak was an important piece of the Jags’ defense last fall. He totaled 61 tackles and averaged 5.1 per game – third best on the team.
On first glance, the Jags linemen look considerably bigger in size and increased solidity on the defensive end could prove crucial for Kimball as far as their championship hopes are concerned.
The Jags gave up an average of 29 points per game last season, but Lychak is confident that the team is going to be a lot better as a whole, leading to improvement in keeping opposing teams out of their end zone too.
“I feel like we’re becoming a real team,” he said. “A brotherhood. We’re putting in the work. We’re being consistent. Nobody thinks they’re better than the other person. That’s important. Everyone is equal on the field, and everyone plays for each other.”
A common phrase heard when talking to this excited Jags team is “practice as we play.” They are determined to leave no stone unturned come game day. Graves is making sure the practices put his team through a lot of high demand, high stress situations in order to make real game experiences easier.
And when it comes to getting over the sectional semi-final hurdle that has seen the Jags wobble in each of the last two seasons, senior tackle Isaac Tapelu named one thing he and his teammates can do better to ensure the desired outcome.
“We just need to be more disciplined,” he said. “Put in more work. Work hard and good things will happen. There is pressure to get back to where we were last year, of course, but I see a lot of potential in our guys, and I believe we can get back there.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
