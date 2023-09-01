Kimball beats West

Kimball High sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson (left) scrambles away from West High junior Vicente Hernandez Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

A stunning four touchdown performance from Kimball High junior Jermaine Nance saw the Jaguars secure their first win of the season — sweeping aside the West High Wolf Pack 34-6 at Don Nicholson Stadium Friday night.

Deputizing for the injured senior running back Jaden Ramirez, Nance looked right at home at the heart of the Jaguar offense. Predominantly a corner back, he tallied up 172 yards on 11 carries out of the backfield to put Kimball into the win column (now 1-2).

