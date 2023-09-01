A stunning four touchdown performance from Kimball High junior Jermaine Nance saw the Jaguars secure their first win of the season — sweeping aside the West High Wolf Pack 34-6 at Don Nicholson Stadium Friday night.
Deputizing for the injured senior running back Jaden Ramirez, Nance looked right at home at the heart of the Jaguar offense. Predominantly a corner back, he tallied up 172 yards on 11 carries out of the backfield to put Kimball into the win column (now 1-2).
“We know we had a rough start so getting this blow out win was amazing, we needed that,” Nance told the Tracy Press of his team’s near shutout victory after the game. “Playing both sides (of the ball) is tough. But the defense was on go, the offense was on go, and we made it happen.”
The Jaguars caught a groove very early on against the Wolf Pack — setting the bar offensively for the levels they aspire to reach on a more consistent basis.
Kimball scored a combined 23 points in the first two games. The 34 in their second consecutive home game came on the back of some more terrific defense — but also the offense, led by sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson, playing with a lot more discipline and assertiveness.
Every Jaguar knew what their job was on every snap and it showed with Wilson going 7-12 for 58 yards and a touchdown. And even though Wilson did see one pass get picked off, that’s the most in control the young QB has looked in the early season. Progress.
Jags’ second year head coach Derek Graves gave his new QB1 props for the way he has been able to settle into his role after a turbulent debut at Tracy High. He also explained how Wilson’s immense talent at his age proved to be a blessing and a curse, prompting some expectations to be tempered ever so slightly.
“(Wilson) is doing good. He’s doing what we’re asking of him,” Graves said as his team made their way off the field. “You know, he’s still a sophomore. I think that in the first two games, I got a little ahead of myself.
“Even though he’s going to be one of the best players to come out of this area when it’s all said and done, he’s still a sophomore. I’m a bit more mindful of that as a play caller now and he’s doing great things.”
Wilson set the tone for the game early doors. Instead hunting for the big plays, Graves eased “Jojo” in with a more methodical approach which saw his QB go 4-4 for 35 yards. Wilson’s first incompletion came at 11:47 in the second quarter.
The Kimball offensive line also did an outstanding job of protecting Wilson and a lot of that was down to the great running from Nance.
After being halted on his first carry of the night, Nance’s second was a 42-yard tip-toe dart down the left sideline and to the house to make it 7-0 Jags. The threat that he posed forced the Wolf Pack defense to be more cautious, allowing Wilson more time to rack up his completions.
Speaking on his own performance, Nance admitted that he was feeling good out there on the field and he singled out that first scoring run as the moment where he felt like he’s going to be tough to stop for the remainder of the game.
“It was a great performance and I’m just glad that my linemen did their jobs, good plays by the coach, just an amazing team effort,” he added.
On the other side of the field, the Wolf Pack offense struggled for large parts of the game. Even with the Jaguars gifting them a ton of free yards with several defensive penalties, the visitors were unable to capitalize.
For the second game running, junior running back Jamani Hampton was the brightest spark. West know that they have a talented athlete in their backfield and Hampton lived up to the expectations that he is shouldering once again.
His first big moment was a phenomenal pick on Wilson in the second quarter with the game not out of reach yet. Down three possessions, Hampton read the Jags’ offensive route expertly before snatching a surefire touchdown pass intended for senior receiver Cameron Sandoval out of the air.
The second was the Wolf Pack’s lone scoring play of the game, right on the fourth quarter buzzer. Though just a mere consolation, it was a reward for Hampton’s effort as he sent the defense the wrong way and dashed into the end zone from the 1-yard line.
Hampton tallied 30 yards on 11 carries in total. Junior quarterback Christian Chacon had his moments and ended the game with 86 passing yards on 8-13. Senior receiver McKye Valdez was his most frequent target with 4 receptions for 30 yards.
Deputizing for second year head coach William Edwards, assistant coach Stanley Burrell Jr. took a moment to reflect on the team’s performance afterwards — emphasizing the fact that this is still a learning phase for what is a very young roster, win or lose.
“Tonight, we played against a team a little further ahead and more experienced than our kids and they were shown a level that they are not used to,” Burrell Jr. said. “We have to learn and grow from it. That’s all I can tell these kids. Keep your heads up and learn from the experience.”
The Wolf Pack took down Franklin High 33-15 last week, winning their season opener for the first time since 2015. This week, the Jaguars certainly did show them a different dynamic. Being put on the back foot while on a high is not easy, but something a road to success will require you to do at times.
Desperate to pick up their first win of the fall, Kimball came out of the gates with a different type of urgency. As pleasing as his team’s defensive effort has been —despite being 0-2 — Graves was a little frustrated with the offense through Week 2 and they delivered exactly what he was looking for against the Wolf Pack.
“I think our defense is the best in the area,” he said. “Back to back games, nobody was able to sustain quality drives on us consistently. Big plays at times, but our defense is really good. Our defensive coordinator Adrian Ramos does a great job and he will be a great head coach one day. Offensively, we were struggling but we got better today.”
With a point to prove, the Jags did not take their foot off the gas after going ahead early and just moments after putting the team ahead, Nance found the end zone again — dipping and dodging through the West defense for an 18-yard score.
Nicknamed “Jermaine Nance with the dance moves”, the running back on the day scored his third and fourth either side of half-time. The hat-trick came with 1:17 left in the second quarter. The drive was all about Nance as he picked up 52 yards to move the chains and find the end zone to make it 27-0.
Nance completed the damage for the hosts early in the third quarter when senior tackle Antonio Benavidez recovered a West fumble on a punt on the visitors’ 28. From there, on the first snap, Nance juked his way past a couple of defenders before finding home untouched.
Kimball’s remaining TD, which made it 21-0 to end the first quarter, was scored by senior receiver Amin Khan-Madison. It came off another West error on a punt. The ball was recovered on their own 12 by Jags’ junior Isaac Crockett and Wilson did not need a second invitation to take advantage.
Given an age in the pocket, the QB slid left and found his receiver with a sharp pass to get “The Jungle” roaring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.