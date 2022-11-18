The Kimball Jaguars will experience a true full circle moment when they step out onto the field to face the Vanden Vikings in Fairfield on Friday night in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 playoff semifinals.
Seeded at No. 4, the Jags are set to take on the division's No. 1 in the Viks. The irony in that is that around this time last year, it was Kimball as the No. 1 seed, preparing to face the No. 4 Merced.
As they say, the rest of that is history. After an outstanding season, the Jags were upset by the Bears in dramatic fashion, losing 51-50 to break all hearts.
This time around, under the tutelage of first year head coach Derek Graves, The Jaguars are ready to right their wrongs. A large chunk of the team was on board to experience last year’s collapse. They are now wiser. More prepared. Ready to take things one step further at least.
The Jags proved their readiness in their first test of the postseason – a convincing 26-19 win over the Lincoln Fighting Zebras at Don Nicholson Stadium last week.
Kimball was put up against a solid offense and stopped them comprehensively throughout, letting their talented offense take care of business down the other end.
Senior quarterback Jayden McKey orchestrated the performance from under center, going 21-33 for 337 yards and throwing two touchdown strikes to his pair of favorite receivers. McKey was also picked off twice.
Senior Travis Marieiro hauled in one of McKey’s scoring passes and went for a total of 122 yards on eight receptions. He is fourth in the section in receiving yards with 978. Junior receiver Darius Doyle is right behind him in sixth with 951. Doyle had a team high 10 receptions for 166 yards a week ago.
Senior running back Sebastian Tate also had himself a night with 13 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown. With that performance, Tate hit 1000 rushing yards on the season. Both he and Marieiro had injury scares to end the contest against the Zebras, however they should be good to go come kickoff Friday.
On the defensive end, senior linebacker Zachary Macmartin led with 11 tackles and a sack. He’s 15th in the section in total tackles with 92. Junior linebacker Jacob Salazar stood out with two sacks as the Jags got to the Zebras quarterback at will. Senior defensive back Erik Nino and junior corner Azjhean Jackson had a pick each.
Standing across the field from the Jags on Friday will be the Vikings who went 9-1 overall in the regular season and finished second in the Monticello Empire League (MEL) with a 4-1 record.
The Vikings’ only loss of the season came at the hands of the league winning Vacaville Bulldogs (5-0 MEL). The Bulldogs, who are a D2 team, won that one 28-13.
The Vikings will host the Jags after overcoming their first playoff hurdle coming off a first round bye. Vanden too took care of their business with relative comfort, dominating the Buhach Colony Thunder 28-3.
The Vikings scored a touchdown in every quarter to send the Thunder home. They allowed just one field goal to extend their impressive defensive run of having given up just nine points over the last three games.
Vanden’s defense has been their pillar all year long. Corner Chris Clark ranks 12th in the section in interceptions with four. Linebacker Orion Null is 11th in D4 in sacks with six. Linebacker Devin Martin records on average 8.1 tackles per game.
On offense, quarterback Tre Dimes is seventh in D4 in passing yards with 1,332 and 10th in total yards with 1,440. In a direct comparison, McKey is third and second in both of those metrics with 2,183 and 2594 yards respectively.
Dimes has 10 passing touchdowns on the season and completes passes at a 47.4 percent clip. His favorite receiver is Brayden Chavez who ranks at No. 11 in D4 in receiving yards with 518. He has four touchdowns on the year and notches up 64.8 receiving yards per game.
Out of the backfield, running back Elijah Fisherman is 11th in D4 in rushing yards with 622. He has seven touchdowns on the year and averages 88.9 rushing yards per game.
As far as team bests go, the Jags compare well with their counterparts. Kimball’s statistically best receiver in Marieiro (978) is second in D4 in receiving yards. Tate (1,084) is sixth in rushing yards. Macmartin is 10th in total tackles with 92.
Similarly to the Jags, the Vikings will come into Friday riding a four-game win streak. However, on paper, it is the Jags that have had to overcome more adversity after a 0-2 Valley Oak League (VOL) start. Graves’ team fought off their demons to finish off the regular season strong and are now peaking at the perfect time for a deep run.
The game is shaping up to be must-see TV. The Jags are raring to go and desperate to extend their season for at least another week by setting up a championship game rendezvous with either West Park or Capital Christian on Nov. 25.
The hosts will do everything in their power to prevent that and justify their seeding with what would be an enormous win that would also see them host the championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Fairfield.
