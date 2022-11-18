Kimball beats Lincoln

Kimball High head coach Derek Graves leads the Kimball High Jaguars on to the field to face the Lincoln High Fighting Zebras Friday night at Don Nicholson Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Kimball Jaguars will experience a true full circle moment when they step out onto the field to face the Vanden Vikings in Fairfield on Friday night in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 playoff semifinals.

Seeded at No. 4, the Jags are set to take on the division's No. 1 in the Viks. The irony in that is that around this time last year, it was Kimball as the No. 1 seed, preparing to face the No. 4 Merced.

