The No. 4 seeded Kimball Jaguars will host the No. 5 Lincoln Fighting Zebras on Friday to kick off their California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 4 playoff journey on Friday at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jags received a bye in the first round after finishing off their Valley Oak League (VOL) campaign with a 3-2 record that included a three-game winning streak after an 0-2 start.
Their visitors had an identical record in their respective season through the Foothill Valley League. The Fighting Zebras lost their last game of the regular season at home to West Park, 29-28, but still clinched an at-large playoff berth and took down the No. 12 Natomas Nighthawks 52-26 last week to earn a shot at the well rested Jags.
Lincoln’s domination of the Nighthawks last Friday came behind a terrific game from running back Ryan Henning who put up a whopping 352 yards on 35 carries and scored five touchdowns – all rushing.
Henning is by far the Fighting Zebras’ most prolific and used weapon. He tallies on average 169.9 rushing yards per game. His 1,869 total rushing yards rank him at No. 12 in the state of California and second best in the section. Henning is also 12th in the state for total touchdowns with 29.
The Jags’ have been hurt by physical run games at different stages of this season and drawing up a plan to stop Henning will undoubtedly be at the top of head coach Derek Graves’ to do list.
Elsewhere for the visitors, their passing game is there to be picked at with quarterback Thomas Mukai completing just three of 11 attempts against the Nighthawks for 103 yards. Mukai was also picked off twice and had a lost fumble while operating underneath center.
Mukai only has 11 touchdown passes on the season and he completes passes at a 54 percent clip. In a direct comparison, Kimball senior quarterback Jayden McKey has thrown 23 end zone passes and he completes throws at a 65.5 percent rate on a QB rating of 127.2 to Mukai’s 86.8. McKey ranks ninth in the section for total passing yards with 1846.
Also of note is the Fighting Zebras kicker, Zac Giles. He went 7-7 on PATs and drilled his lone field goal attempt for 28 yards last week and has been a weapon for Lincoln all season. Giles is 12th in the state in total kickoff yards with 3,516.
Linebacker Peyton Raper averages 13.2 tackles per game to lead Lincoln and he hit his average last week with 13 against Natomas. He is 12th in the state in total tackles with 145, also placing him at No. 1 in the section.
The Fighting Zebras’ best receiver, Hayden Dotson, averages 61.4 receiving yards per game and hauled in just one pass for 58 yards against Natomas last week.
On the opposite side, the Jags’ offense has a plethora of options that the visitors will have to focus on. Kimball can hurt their opponents on the ground and in the air. Senior back Sebastian Tate averages 96.1 rushing yards per game. On the routes, senior receiver Travis Marieiro has tallied up 85.6 receiving yards per game so far.
Marieiro has enjoyed an outstanding senior year with 13 total touchdowns and 856 total receiving yards which ranks him at No. 9 in the section. He is only bested by junior receiver Darius Doyle (16) for total touchdowns on the Jags. Doyle is 12th in receiving yards in the section (785).
On the defensive end, senior linebacker Zachary Macmartin is the leader on the season with nine tackles per game.
The clash between these two teams spells mouthwatering on paper. Kimball has not been in a boring game all season. Tipoff from Tracy is set for 7 p.m.
