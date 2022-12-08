A strong finish to the regular season and a trip to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section semi-finals earned the Kimball High varsity football team a plethora of honors on the Valley Oak League (VOL) All-League list.
The Jags finished VOL strong (3-2) – with three straight wins after an 0-2 start -- to clinch the No. 4 seed in the Division 4 playoffs.
They went on to beat the Lincoln Fighting Zebras in a home opener before bowing out at the hands of the Vanden Vikings in the section final four, however that did not put a blemish on what was an outstanding campaign in head coach Derek Graves’ first year in charge.
Five Jags made the All-VOL First Team with senior quarterback Jayden McKey leading the way. McKey threw 26 touchdown passes on the year and led the league in both passing yards (2,283) and total yards (2,715).
A successful quarterback needs safe hands running the routes and McKey had just that in receivers, senior Travis Marieiro and junior Darius Doyle, who joined him on the All-League first team.
Marieiro caught 15 touchdown passes and led the league in receiving yards with 1,004 yards – his first season with over 1,000. Doyle hauled in 16 touchdowns to lead the Jags and was second in the league in receiving yards with 1,003.
The Jags offense was humming all year long and senior back Sebastian Tate too reaped the rewards for it with an All-League first team selection. Tate also cracked the 1,000-yard mark with a total of 1126 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Senior inside linebacker Zachary MacMartin completed the All-League first team haul for Kimball after leading the league in total tackles with 103.
Five more Jags landed themselves with All-VOL Second Team selections – headlined by Marieiro who this time made the cut as an outside linebacker. A star on both ends, Marieiro completed 5.1 tackles per game, 61 in total, on defense.
The Jags No. 10 was joined on the second team by senior center Ricardo Hernandez, offensive lineman duo of senior Avery Knox and junior Kasipale Muli, and senior defensive lineman Kyle Colbert.
Kimball was also well represented in the All-League Honorable Mentions with senior defensive back Erik Nino, junior back Jaden Ramirez, junior linebacker Jacob Salazar, junior defensive end Christian Taylor, junior safety Bodie Lychak and junior linebacker Junior Saavedra receiving honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.