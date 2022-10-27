The Jaguars continued their Valley Oak League (VOL) resurgence with a second straight victory in an excellent performance at Oakdale High on Friday. Kimball started VOL play 0-2 before taking down Sierra, and now Oakdale 39-34, both on the road in consecutive weeks, to keep their playoff quest alive.
The Jags visited the Mustangs, who were 2-1 in VOL heading into last Friday, and put on an offensive clinic to outlast their hosts and as a result leapfrog them in the league standings.
Head coach Derek Graves’ team leaned on senior quarterback Jayden McKey who produced an outstanding body of work to lead the Jags to the win. McKey threw 21-30 for 261 yards and three touchdowns to go along with seven carries for 42 yards and a rushing TD.
McKey found success in the air at a 70 percent clip and threw for over 12 yards per attempt. He found star receiver, senior Travis Marieiro, for two of his three scoring passes.
Marieiro is enjoying a terrific individual season of his own and he added to his highlight reel with a MVP type of performance at Oakdale. The receiver hauled in 12 of McKey’s completions for 157 yards to lead the way.
Fellow receiver room standout, junior Darius Doyle, caught the third touchdown pass and had a total of four receptions for 54 yards. Doyle’s moment of the night, though, came on an 80-yard kickoff return for his second TD of the evening.
Elsewhere on offense, senior back Sebastian Tate chipped in with a touchdown and 60 rushing yards on 13 carries. He also caught one pass for 11 yards. Every scoring play was crucial in such a tight affair. Junior receiver Noah Refell pulled down three passes for 33 yards.
The Jags’ defense stood strong in moments where the team needed them most. They helped bring the all-important win over the line with junior safety Bodie Lychak recording 12 tackles to lead all players. Senior linebacker Zachary Macmartin had 11 tackles and a sack.
Marieiro and Tate contributed on defense with eight and five tackles respectively. Junior quarterback Dalton Anderson put in a defensive shift with eight tackles. Junior defensive end Christian Taylor had six tackles.
Kimball will host East Union (1-3 VOL) on Friday in an attempt to add to their playoff claim.
Ceres 35, Mountain House 33
The points after touchdowns (PAT) were the difference in the Mustangs’ loss at Ceres with the defeat all but killing the visitors hopes of playoff contention.
In a tight, back and forth game, the Mustangs went 3-4 on their PATs while the hosts kicked a perfect 5-5 on a night where both teams scored five touchdowns each. A later two-point conversion attempt from Mountain House to try and tie things up was unsuccessful.
It has been that type of a Western Athletic Conference campaign for the Mustangs who with that loss dropped to 2-4 in league with one game left to play. All of the games they have lost this fall have been decided by one possession or less.
That’s the cruel side of sports. Outcomes can be decided by the finest of margins. On any given day, a whistle, a fumble, a slip, can go either way. Unfortunately for head coach Jabari Carr’s team, they simply found themselves on the wrong side of that too many times.
However, the experience of being in these types of games could prove invaluable for a team filled with a lot of juniors that will return next season.
At Ceres, the Mustangs battled valiantly. Their senior offensive core of receiver Roy Gardner and running back Orlando Syph poured in two touchdowns each to lead the way and carry the team into crunch time.
Gardner was active out of the backfield as well as running routes on the night. He had 12 carries for 88 yards and a TD, along with six receptions for 24 yards and a score. Syph had eight carries for 45 yards and two TDs, along with one reception for 20 yards.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks threw 12-22 for 101 yards, 2 TDs and three interceptions. His second scoring pass found the hands of junior receiver EJ Campbell with a 24 yard reception.
On defense, Syph led with a team high 10 tackles. Junior safety Cedrick Major Jr. had five. Senior linebacker Antonio De Vito had seven tackles and a sack. Junior linebacker Jordan Dunlap chipped in with four.
Lincoln 48, West 21
The Wolf Pack traveled to Stockton for their penultimate Tri-City Athletic League game of the season and lost at the hands of the playoff chasing Trojans.
The visitors found themselves chasing the game from the early going after the hosts climbed out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The half-time scoreboard led 27-8 Lincoln, with the game all but on ice from that point on.
However, the Wolf Pack did well to continue fighting, scoring touchdowns in every quarter but the first. Senior quarterback Chris Inigo used his legs to get into the end zone twice for West. He found senior receiver Phillip Hill for six for the team’s third and final score.
In the end, it was not enough to get too close, but it was a sign of progress made by the offense against a solid defense. Lincoln have lost just one TCAL game this season (3-1).
With the defeat, West dropped to 0-4 in league play and are now 1-8 overall this fall. They will close out their campaign and send off their seniors at home this Thursday in the 27th Crosstown Classic against the Tracy High Bulldogs.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
