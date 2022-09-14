Press staff report
Escalon 30, Kimball 22
The Kimball Jaguars battled bravely on what was a scorching hot Friday night last week but ultimately fell victim to the Escalon Cougars rushing game in a 30-22 defeat at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jags were very balanced in pursuit of their third victory of pre-season (now 2-2). Head coach Derek Graves’ team put three touchdowns on the board in the game – one rushing, one receiving, and one from a kickoff return. However, it was not enough to hold off the Cougars.
The visitors came into town with a clear game plan and that was to give the ball to senior running back Ryker Peters. Peters had 37 carries for 253 yards and four touchdowns against the Jags.
But Kimball did not go down without a fight and a test against such an outstanding ball carrier could prove immensely valuable for Graves and his team with just one game remaining before the start of Valley Oak League play.
All of the Jags scoring plays were made by seniors. Quarterback Jayden McKey found receiver Darius Doyle in the end zone for one. Doyle had five receptions for 90 yards on the night. McKey went 8-9 for 95 yards and carried the ball six times for 42 yards.
The other touchdown was punched in by running back Sebastian Tate – one of the Jags’ standouts in the early season. Tate had 10 carries for 43 yards on Friday.
The third was a sensational punt return from receiver Travis Marieiro. The Kimball No. 10 collected the ball and rushed for 85 yards until reaching the Escalon end zone. Marieiro also chipped in with seven tackles on defense, playing as a safety.
On the defensive end, senior middle linebacker Zachary Macmartin led the Jags with 10 tackles. Junior linebacker Jacob Salazar had seven total tackles. Seniors Savion Thompson and Kyle Colbert had a sack each.
Kimball will hit the road one more time before their VOL kick off as a trip to Dublin High awaits this Friday, Sept. 16.
Modesto Christian 28, Delta Charter 6
The Delta Charter Dragons dropped to 0-3 in their pre-season schedule with a 28-6 loss at the hands of the Modesto Christian Crusaders last Friday in Modesto.
The Dragons fought and did a solid job in keeping the margin of defeat as narrow as it was. Getting a touchdown on the board against a very aggressive Crusaders defense was a feat in itself for such an inexperienced team.
The Crusaders sacked the Delta quarterback a total of six times in the game. Three of them came from junior Gabe Pires who inflicted a loss of 21 yards onto the Dragons. However, the visitors lone score of the game did come through their QB.
Junior quarterback Clay Ellison snuck into the hosts end zone to score Delta’s third touchdown of the season in the second quarter.
However, the rest of the game was dominated by the Crusaders who established a very formidable run game throughout the contest. They scored three rushing touchdowns through Pires, sophomore Nathan Halsey, and senior Ray Corral Jr.
The hosts lone passing TD of the game came when sophomore quarterback Ross Widemon found junior receiver Jeremiah Bernard in the Dragons end zone.
Delta 36, Millennium 0
The Millennium Falcons lost their first home game of the season 36-0 against the visiting Delta Saints of Clarksburg.
The game was played Saturday night at Tracy’s Kimball High and unfortunately for the Falcons, their homecoming after starting the season with three straight road trips was spoiled by the well-oiled Saints.
That was the Falcons’ third straight loss, dropping their pre-season record to 1-3. It was also Millennium’s second shutout defeat.
Delta’s offense posed too many problems for the Falcons to solve, scoring two receiving and three rushing touchdowns. Saints’ junior Izaya Rubio had an outstanding game for the visitors with 142 total yards and two touchdowns, one in each category.
Michael Reichow, a fellow junior, joined Rubio with two TDs, one rushing and one receiving. Senior back Jesus Jimenez added the fifth with a short carry. Senior quarterback Jacob Feldheim went 7-10 for 85 yards. The final score to cap off the damage was a safety.
