Kimball 54, East Union 53
The Kimball Jaguars started off with a big first quarter lead on Friday at East Union High in Manteca, but the East Union Lancers made up that deficit in the second quarter and kept Friday’s game close until the end as the Jaguars won it 54-53.
It became a one-possession game through the second half, and while the Jaguars (9-1, 5-1 Valley Oak League) led for most of the night the Lancers (5-5, 2-4 VOL) briefly took the lead 40-38 in the third quarter. The two teams traded touchdowns after that, and the difference ended up being two 2-point conversion passes completed for Kimball, while East Union’s 2-point conversion attempt failed on the Lancers’ last-minute touchdown, giving Kimball the 54-53 win.
Kimball senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado completed 25 of 34 passes for 361 yards, including 10 passes for 221 yards to senior Willie Clifton. Two of those were touchdown receptions, and Clifton also caught passes for two of the Jaguars’ 2-point conversions, and he caught an interception on East Union’s final drive to end the game.
Junior Travis Marieiro caught eight passes for 78 yards, including two touchdown receptions as well as two 2-point conversion catches, and senior Dylan Anderson caught three passes for 35 yards, including a touchdown reception and a 2-point conversion catch. Senior Chinedu Nwankwo also caught a 2-point conversion pass.
The Jaguars ran the ball for 203 yards. Senior Zachary Lychak ran the ball 14 times for 92 yards, including a touchdown run, and junior Sebastian Tate carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards with a touchdown run.
The Jaguars will go into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their 12-team bracket. That means the Jaguars will get a bye for the first round this weekend, and then host the winner of this week’s game between No. 8 Wood High of Vacaville and No. 9 Nevada Union High of Grass Valley. With a win the Jaguars will also host the semifinal round. The top four teams in Division 4 also include Vanden of Fairfield, Vista del Lago of Folsom and Merced High.
Mountain House 28, Lathrop 13
The Mountain House Mustangs won their annual “Battle for the Paddle” against visiting Lathrop High on Friday, coming back from a 7-0 halftime deficit to outscore the Lathrop Spartans in the second half to get the 28-13 win.
Junior Roy Gardner led the Mustang offense with 138 passing yards on four of six passes, and he ran the ball for 143 yards on 12 carries as the Mustangs (5-5, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference) totaled 434 yards of offense, compared with 238 yards for the Spartans (6-4, 4-3 WAC).
The Mustangs took the game back in the third quarter when Gardner ran in a touchdown from the 4-yard line and also ran in a 2-point conversion to put his team up 8-7. He then completed a pass to senior Dexter Francis, a 74-yard touchdown, at the end of the third quarter, and senior Aeneas Brooks ran in the 2-point conversion.
Lathrop scored again in the fourth to cut the Mustangs’ led to 16-13. Mountain House answered with Gardner’s 36-yard touchdown run, and Mountain House affirmed the win with a defensive touchdown when Gardner grabbed an interception and ran the ball back for the score.
The Mustangs also got 76 passing yards from sophomore Amare Brooks on four of eight passes. Junior Orlando Syph-Timmons contributed 43 rushing yards on 11 carries, and junior Vijay Aquino had two key interceptions to keep the Mustangs in control of the ball through the second half.
The Mustangs finish the season in third place in the Western Athletic Conference, behind league champion Davis of Modesto and Los Banos High. After Week 10 they were ranked 14th in SJS Division 4, two places short of making the 12-team Division 4 playoff bracket.
Stone Ridge Christian 41, Millennium 18
The Millennium High football team (4-5, 1-2 Central California Athletic Alliance) finished its season with a 41-18 loss to Stone Ridge Christian on Friday at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater.
The Stone Ridge Christian Knights (4-6, 2-1 CCAA) were up 14-0 in the second quarter when senior quarterback Shalin Ratna passed to junior Ethan Dargin, who took it 72 yards for a touchdown. Dargin scored again on a 94-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, and he scored the Falcons’ third touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Ratna.
Ratna finished the night completing 14 of 29 passes, and he ran the ball for 24 yards on four carries. Senior Nate Washington added 52 yards on eight carries as the Falcons totaled 299 rushing yards.
The Knights totaled 457 yards of offense, including 189 passing and 268 rushing.
Millennium ends the season in third place in the CCAA, and is ranked 12th in SJS Division 7, and will not make the eight-team Division 7 playoff bracket.
Big Valley Christian 35, Delta Charter 7
The Delta Charter Dragons finished their season on Saturday with a 35-7 loss at home to Big Valley Christian of Modesto. The Dragons finish their season at 0-8, 0-3 Central California Athletic Alliance, and Big Valley Christian, the CCAA champion, finishes at 4-6, 3-0 CCAA.
