Kimball 58, Linden 6
The Kimball Jaguars moved to 6-0 with their 58-6 win on Friday at Linden High, a makeup game after the Jaguars had to cancel their non-league game against Stagg High of Stockton on Aug. 27.
The Jaguars held a 44-6 lead at the half and scored two more touchdowns in the second half.
Senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado completed 21 of 30 passes for 271 yards. After six games Coronado leads the state in passing yards (2,344), a figure that puts him at seventh in the U.S. All others ahead of him have more than six games. Coronado’s per-game total (390 yards) is also the highest in the state and second-highest in the U.S., and his total number of touchdown passes (31), is highest in the state and tied for third in the U.S.
Sophomore Dalton Anderson also contributed to Kimball’s passing game on Friday, completing four of six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Nine players caught passes Friday night. Junior Travis Marieiro caught eight passes for 90 yards, including two touchdown passes, senior Willie Clifton caught four passes for 54 yards, including two touchdown passes and Eric Gordon caught four passes for 53 yards as well as two 2-point conversion passes. Seniors Mason Rivera, Dylan Anderson and Ethan Mcghee also caught touchdown passes. Junior Alejandro Ruelas caught a 2-point conversion pass and senior Allyson Thompson made two point-after kicks.
Kimball ran the ball for 171 yards, with Coronado carrying the ball three times for 63 yards, including a touchdown run, junior Sebastian Tate ran the ball seven times for 60 yards and also ran in a 2-point conversion, and sophomore Bodie Lychak ran the ball four times for 45 yards.
Next up for the Jaguars is another Valley Oak League showdown at Central Catholic High in Modesto, where the Jaguars face the Raiders (5-1, 2-0 VOL).
West Park 57, Millennium 0
Millennium High’s football team was shut out on Friday at West High on Friday in the Falcons 57-0 loss to the West Park Panthers of Roseville.
West Park totaled 457 yards of offense, including 255 yards rushing and 202 yards passing. Millennium totaled 75 yards rushing, with senior Nate Washington carrying the ball 12 times for 30 yards. Junior Ethan Dargin ran the ball five times for 24 yards, and senior quarterback Shalin Ratna ran the ball four times for 21 yards. Ratna also completed five of 15 passes for 60 yards, including a 31-yard pass to senior Antoine Rivers and a 21-yard pass to senior Krish Bajwa.
Trinity 40, Delta Charter 13
The Delta Charter Dragons lost their non-league road game to Trinity High of Weaverville on Friday, 40-13. Senior Julian Gilbert scored both of Delta Charter’s touchdowns.
Lodi 56, West 0
Turnovers were costly to the West High Wolf Pack in their 56-0 loss to the Lodi Flames at the Grape Bowl in Lodi on Friday.
Two of Lodi’s three first-quarter touchdowns came on drives that started with Lodi interceptions, and in the second quarter Lodi’s three touchdowns included one on a blocked punt and return, and another came on an interception and return. Lodi was up 42-0 at the half and scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
