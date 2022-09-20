Kimball 45, Dublin 14
The Kimball Jaguars closed out their pre-season with a 45-14 road victory over the Dublin Gaels in a rescheduled matchup on Monday night.
The Jags were 2-2 heading into this one and the win was much needed to regain momentum and confidence heading into the Valley Oak League home opener against Manteca (4-0) next Friday, Sept. 30.
Head coach Derek Graves’ team looked close to the finished article in Dublin – something that the first-year head man would have hoped for in their final preparation run out. The Jags were up 35-14 at half-time and put the game on ice with a 10-0 shutout in the second half.
Senior quarter-back Jayden McKey had himself a game and pulled all the strings against the Gaels, completing 20 of 25 attempted passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. To that, he added 68 yards and two rushing touchdowns on nine carries.
McKey maximized the passing play calls with impressive efficiency and found two of his favorite receivers, senior Travis Marieiro and junior Darius Doyle in the end zone three times. Doyle caught two scoring passes and had seven total receptions for 128 yards in the game. Marieiro scored once and caught nine more in total for 89 yards.
The one Jags touchdown without McKey’s involvement came through the ever-reliable running back Sebastian Tate. A sure point in the team, the senior had 14 carries for 88 yards and the score. Junior running back Jaden Ramirez also had a nice outing with seven carries for 40 yards.
On the defensive end, the Jags were formidable with 41 total tackles. Marieiro led with seven. Senior middle linebacker Zachary Macmartin had six. Juniors, safety Bodie Lychak and linebacker Jacob Salazar, had four each.
Junior middle linebacker Noah Refell also chipped in with a sack while senior defensive end Kyle Colbert picked the hosts quarterback for the lone interception of the game. Senior kicker Biaghi Favela was perfect on the night, going 6-6 on PATs and 1-1 on field goal attempts.
Downey 24, Tracy 13
The clash between the Bulldogs and Modesto’s Downey Knights was one between a pair of undefeated teams facing their greatest pre-season challenge to date. Tracy ended up tasting their first defeat of the season, but the game was as tight as they come for the best part of the 48 minutes.
The Bulldogs trotted off for half-time with a 7-3 lead with both teams playing diligent defense and not allowing the skill players to get into any sort of rhythm. That didn’t change right after the break either with the scoreboard unchanged at the end of the third.
The floodgates did eventually open in the fourth. Downey showed great grit and resilience to battle against a formidable Tracy defense and get the best of them at the final buzzer. The Knights won the fourth 21-6, clipping the Bulldogs’ wings after going in front.
All-in-all, the Dogs’ head coach Jeff Pribble will be happy with what he saw ahead of his teams’ Tri-City Athletic League opener at Lincoln looming at the end of the month. There are still some things to iron out over the course of the season, but the team is looking close to well-oiled.
Senior quarterback Cameron Ross went 6-11 for 169 yards and two touchdowns against Downey. The Knights defense picked him off three times, however. Ross’ connection with senior receiver Kurtis Maynor on an 85-yard score was unstoppable for the lone passing TD.
Maynor had two receptions for 116 yards in the game. Senior receiver Isaac Salinas had one reception for 32 yards and chipped in with 24 yards on six carries rushing. Salinas also had five tackles on defense.
Ross once again mixed things up well running the Tracy offense, adding 111 yards on his feet along with a rushing touchdown in the fourth. Ross’ yardage amounted to over half of the Bulldogs’ total (204) on the game. Junior back Tommy Hayes had eight carries for 38 yards.
On Tracy’s defense, senior tackles Darian Marieiro and Aidan Monarrez led with 13 and 10 tackles respectively. Senior Damian Money chipped in with six. Senior Andresa Gamboa Jr. had one sack and one interception.
Bret Harte 31, Millennium 7
The Millennium Falcons suffered their fourth straight defeat of the pre-season, losing 31-7 at Bret Harte in Angels Camp last Friday.
The long road trip to face the Bullfrogs was Millennium’s penultimate game before the Central California Athletic Alliance season. One more game against Sacramento’s Encina Prep at home awaits on Sept. 23. It will be played at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Against the Bullfrogs, the Falcons offense could not get into any sort of groove with a strong defense disrupting the majority of play calls. However, they did manage to sneak one pass into the end zone when freshman quarterback RJ Thomas found junior receiver Ryan Alger with a 61-yard pass.
Thomas went 1-3 on the game, throwing one interception. Junior QB Niko Garza went 3-7 for 43 yards. Alger did a bit of everything for the Falcons as he added 12 tackles and a sack to his scoring play.
Elsewhere, sophomore back Steven Mendoza had six carries for 28 yards. Senior back Ethan Dargin had two receptions for 28 yards. On defense, Garza contributed with nine tackles. Senior defensive back Christian Lavagetto had nine tackles.
Sonora 63 West 12
The Wolf Pack continued their pre-season with a trip to Sonora, losing 63-12 to the hosting Wildcats.
Head coach William Edwards’ team found themselves in an insurmountable hole at the half, trailing the hosts 56-0. The Wildcats took their foot off the gas after the interval and only scored seven points in the second half. The visitors got a couple of consolation scores in the fourth.
First, senior defensive end Phillip Hill snatched a fumble and returned it into the hosts’ end zone for a touchdown. Then, senior receiver J’Vaughn Nibbs showed his quality once again this season, catching a pass from senior quarterback Chris Inigo for six.
West (0-5) are still looking for their first win of the season with one more game remaining before the resumption of TCAL play. The Wolf Pack already have one league game under their belt – a 58-0 loss at St. Mary’s in Stockton. They will host Tokay on Sept. 30 in their home opener.
