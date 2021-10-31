The Kimball High Jaguars (9-1, 5-1 Valley Oak League) will go into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs as the No. 1 seed in their 12-team bracket. That means the Jaguars will get a bye for the first round this weekend, and then on Nov. 12 the Jaguars will host the winner of this week’s game between No. 8 Wood High of Vacaville and No. 9 Nevada Union High of Grass Valley. With a win the Jaguars win that they will also host the semifinal round. The top four teams in Division 4 also include Vanden of Fairfield, Vista del Lago of Folsom and Merced High.
None of the other local teams made playoffs this year. Tracy High (5-5, 2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) finished the season ranked 13th in Division 2, and Mountain House (5-5, 5-2 Western Athletic Conference) ranked 14th in Division 4. Millennium High (4-5, 1-2 Central California Athletic Alliance) ranked 12th in Division 7, which has an eight-team bracket.
The section released all but two of its brackets on Sunday. Release of the Division 3 bracket, which could include Capital Christian, champion of the Capital Athletic League, is delayed until at least Monday as the school appeals a section decision from July declaring the football team ineligible for post-season play.
Capital Christian was one of four schools that the section penalized for participating in football activities during February and March, a time when the SJS had prohibited teams from such activities because of COVID-19 restrictions. The ruling could also affect the Division 7 bracket, which includes Ripon Christian, another one of the teams sanctioned, but with a good enough ranking to make playoffs.
