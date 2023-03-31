On March 17, Kimball High senior Jayden McKey penned a letter of intent to continue chasing his football dreams at the University of Redlands, a NCAA Division 3 program in California.
Overwhelming excitement was very easily sensed in McKey’s voice as he talked in detail about his decision to become a Bulldog after receiving several offers for his services following an outstanding season as the Jaguars’ quarterback last fall.
The one message that stood out above the rest from the Tracy native, though, was that going on to play at a 4-year school is an enormous achievement, but far from the end of the road.
Having played football in the area since the age of 5, McKey ensured to reiterate that college ball is not the ultimate dream, but a part of a bigger journey. When asked about how young Jayden would feel knowing he is going to get to play at the next level, McKey said: “I think that little kid would be proud of me.”
“I think he would be excited,” he continued telling the Tracy Press. “Not to say surprised, but amazed that we really did it. I’ve been playing football here my whole life. I went to high school to fulfill those dreams and it all worked out in the end. I’m just glad to be able to make steps towards my dream.”
McKey is an elusive quarterback with a strong arm, sharp vision and ability to find composure in key moments. But his high school career got off to a false start at St. Mary’s in Stockton. The 4-year player decided to return home as a junior and got to work. As the saying goes, it was a minor setback for a major comeback.
After shadowing the then senior star Nick Coronado in his first year back – in what was a historic run for the Jags (10-2) – McKey got a fair shot at claiming the starting job last fall and ran with the opportunity once he got his hands on it.
He led the Jags to a 7-5 overall record and the semifinals of the CIF SJS Division 4 playoffs. McKey ended his senior season 14th in the section in passing yards with 2,283 and 11th in total yards with 2,715. He led the Valley Oak League (VOL) in both.
McKey held a major share in the Jags’ success under first year head coach Derek Graves. He helped two of his receivers, senior Travis Marrieiro and junior Darius Doyle, to 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons. He threw 26 passing touchdowns on the year while throwing 190.3 yards per game at a 63.4 completion clip. A truly outstanding body of work that did not come easy by any means. It came through mostly McKey’s relentless commitment to the grind.
“We did have a great season but we also faced a lot of adversity,” the QB said. “Some things at the beginning of the year didn’t go my way but I just kept my head down and kept pushing. I won that starting job and I knew that this was my moment. My senior year. I had to take advantage of every opportunity.”
McKey was in direct competition with junior Dalton Anderson to start the season. Graves took his time before deciding who will be his guy heading into crunch time. Both players had ample opportunities to stake their claim and McKey came out in the driver's seat.
The Jags’ No. 7 had to face a fair share of setbacks throughout that run. He threw eight interceptions on the season and some in moments that would have deterred many mere mortals from trying again. Not McKey, though.
For any athlete expected to be the difference maker at a high level, a short-term memory is vital. McKey possesses that trait. That’s what set him apart from other local prospects and helped secure a chance to play for at least four more years at Redlands.
“You can’t let one play in a game affect the whole game,” McKey said of his mindset on the field. “As a quarterback, you’re going to make mistakes, you won’t always be perfect. But even if you do throw an interception, the next drive you have to just forget about it.
“That’s the kind of mindset that I had. Like, alright, let’s go on this next drive and score a touchdown or make that play. That’s what I looked forward to along with having the ability to lean on my teammates to pick me up. That also really helped me out this season.”
When asked about his eventual starting quarterback, Graves was full of praise for McKey not only as a football player, but perhaps most of all because of who he is and what he stands for as a person.
“He is very determined and strong,” Graves said. “A very determined football player and an extremely hard worker. A leader. He’s a great young man on and off the field and he carries himself with class and integrity. He will go far in life.”
McKey’s high school career really came to life under Graves. They made a good match. A head coach and his direct extension out on the field. They balanced each other out and took the team deep into the postseason. McKey too was quick to sing Graves’ praises – for the role he played in not only his development, but the whole program’s.
“He’s a good coach,” he said. “He’s great at connecting with players and building that man-to-man bond more so than just being a coach. We’re always able to talk to him and he’s able to be transparent with us. That’s the type of relationship we had.
“When things weren’t really going my way at the start of the year, I might have been a little mad at him some days but in the end, it’s football. It’s all part of the game. And we kept that bond throughout. We kept talking to each other and worked things out.”
A season worth of consistent production made McKey a man in demand for the tail end of his high school experience. Offers were coming in and it had to have felt good to have options. That’s the sweetest fruit of your labor in any profession.
Ultimately, McKey opted to stay local. The Redlands campus and athletic program offered the most appeal. It also offered the most attractive opportunity that, with his underdog mindset, McKey believes he will take full advantage of.
“I was intrigued because it’s a school in California and close to home so it seemed good on paper,” he explained. “When I finally got down there on a visit, it felt like home. I knew it was a place that I could fit into and compete for a starting position at.
“That’s what I’ve done (compete) my whole life, all through high school. I’ve always had that chip on my shoulder and I’m just going to carry that with me to college. The spot at quarterback is not secured right now and I will do whatever it takes to get it. It’s very exciting that I’m able to be in this position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.