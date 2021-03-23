Mountain House 22, Lathrop 15
The Mountain House Mustangs made a second-half comeback to defeat the Lathrop Spartans 22-15 on Saturday at Mountain House High.
The Spartans scored on a touchdown and a safety to take a 9-0 first quarter lead. The Mustangs backed the Spartan offense up against the goal line in the second quarter and scored on a safety, and scored again on a touchdown to cut the Spartans lead to 9-8. Lathrop scored again at the end of the second quarter to hold a 15-8 halftime lead.
The Mountain House offense scored early in the third quarter to tie it up 15-15, and scored again midway through the third to take the 22-15 lead.
The Mustangs totaled 316 yards of offense compared to 194 yards for Lathrop. Leading the way for the Mountain House team was sophomore quarterback Roy Gardner, who ran the ball 20 times for 97 of the Mustangs’ 278 rushing yards and completed four of 14 passes for 26 yards. Senior Brijon Leslie-Fitzpatrick ran the ball for 90 yards on 13 carries, scored all three of the Mustangs’ touchdowns and also completed a 12-yard pass. Senior Isaiah Apostol made two point-after kicks.
Defensive standouts included junior Mateo Hernandez with eight tackles, senior Okoye Mangrum with five tackles and a sack, and seniors Gabe Martinez and Ernesto De Leon with five tackles each.
