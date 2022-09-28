After their kicking let them down in their Western Athletic Conference opener at Grace Davis two weeks ago, the Mustangs bounced back flawlessly in a 20-6 home win against Johansen – with senior kicker Montgomery Carey going perfect on field goals and PATs.

The Mustangs went 0-5 on fourth downs a week prior in Modesto while suffering a narrow 2-point defeat – missing a couple of field goals in the process. However, the showdown against Johansen showed that head coach Jabari Carr can rely on his kicking unit despite the blip.

