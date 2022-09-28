After their kicking let them down in their Western Athletic Conference opener at Grace Davis two weeks ago, the Mustangs bounced back flawlessly in a 20-6 home win against Johansen – with senior kicker Montgomery Carey going perfect on field goals and PATs.
The Mustangs went 0-5 on fourth downs a week prior in Modesto while suffering a narrow 2-point defeat – missing a couple of field goals in the process. However, the showdown against Johansen showed that head coach Jabari Carr can rely on his kicking unit despite the blip.
Carey scored eight of the Mustangs’ 20 points. He went 2-2 on field goals and 2-2 on PATs, ensuring that his team left no points on the board.
Very disciplined on the defensive end, the Mountain House offense had an opportunity to run plays and polish out their cohesiveness in a crucial bounce back win to go 1-1 in WAC.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks threw the ball at a 50 percent clip, going 11-22 passing for 99 yards and one touchdown. Brooks found senior receiver Roy Gardner in the end zone for the lone receiving TD. Gardner had five total receptions for 77 yards on the night.
The other Mustangs touchdown came from excellent defensive work. The hosts forced the Vikings into three fumbles last Friday and one of those was picked up and returned into the end zone by junior defensive tackle Nehemiah Williams. He also added two tackles for a loss on the night.
The Mustangs defense did not give the Vikings much breathing room, allowing just six points in what was a much needed low scoring performance. The hosts were led on that front by junior safety Cedrick Major Jr. with 12 total tackles.
Junior linebacker Thurmond Thorpe chipped in with five tackles and a fumble recovery. Senior running back and linebacker Orlando Syph did a bit of everything on the night, contributing with 10 tackles and a sack on defense and nine carries for 44 yards on offense.
Six games into the season, the Wolf Pack of West High have finally entered the win column and the timing of West’s 18-0 shutout victory over Argonaut could not be any better.
Having already started their Tri-City Athletic League campaign with a 56-0 loss at St. Mary’s back in August, West got their first win of the campaign in their last preseason game before the resumption of TCAL play Friday at Tokay High in Lodi.
Edwards took over a struggling program over the summer break and was tasked with rebuilding it into one that is respectable and competitive at the highest level. Everyone involved knew that it would take time, especially because Edwards and his staff, first and foremost, had to get the participation numbers up.
This means that there are a lot of new faces suiting up for the Wolf Pack this season, essentially learning the game from scratch. With that, patience is of the utmost importance – however hard that is to come by from both the players and staff during losses.
But Edwards and his team continues to dust themselves off, get back up and back to work after losing five straight to start. Rome was not built in a day and neither will a successful football program.
After West lost 36-12 to Mountain House on Sept. 12, Edwards told the Tracy Press that: “It’s about honing in on what we do well. Picking the kids up and getting them to understand that all those small things that they’re doing well will lead to the big things.”
The week after making that statement, one more tough loss followed – a 63-12 defeat at the hands of Sonora. However, even with the losses, the team has looked on the verge of bringing one home to their home fans – the offense especially.
On Sept. 23, the defense too stepped up and the Wolf Pack put together a complete performance to secure an impressive inaugural win. A good offensive showing and a shutout. Edwards could not have asked for much more with a return to TCAL play looming.
At the heart of the victory was the same duo that has injected hope into the West faithful all season long up to this point. Senior quarterback Chris Inigo and his favorite receiver, senior J’Vaughn Nibbs, contributed with touchdowns as the Wolf Pack ran out of the game with some headwind under their wings.
