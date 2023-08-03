Last season for the Mountain House High varsity football team was the perfect example of just how fine the margins can be in all sports.
No matter the level, one throw, one tackle, one kick, or one interception can often decide the outcome of not only a game, but a whole season. The Mustangs know a lot about that. They finished last fall’s campaign with a 5-5 record, 5-2 in Western Athletic Conference (WAC). But it very well could have been a historic, undefeated campaign if some things went their way.
The Mustangs lost all five of their league games by one possession or less, as a result missing out on the CIF SJS playoffs. However, with those experiences now under their belt, head coach Jabari Carr feels good about his squad’s readiness for what’s ahead.
Gearing up for another hard pre-season session at their stadium, the common theme of the discourse with the Mustangs’ players is preparedness. Being more ready for the moment and knowing what to expect in those late game high pressure situations could be the difference between a deep playoff run and another short campaign.
“We’re understanding what we need to do more,” senior quarterback Amare Brooks told the Tracy Press when asked about how the team has grown over the course of the summer. “We have come together to understand the system and what we need to do. It feels like we’re more prepared and ready to go.”
The Mustangs have a whole bunch of seasoned seniors that the coaching staff will look to for increased leadership heading into the fall, but perhaps none more than Brooks.
Having won the starting role his sophomore year, Brooks now looks poised for ultimate success. He has collected his fair share of bumps and bruises along the way and is now ready to step into his role as the face of the team with confidence.
Brooks spearheads a senior core of five Mustangs that have been playing together since they were sophomores. The other four are safety Cedrick Major Jr., tight end and defensive end Ryan Holquin, lineman Nehemiah Williams and center Pavan Yeddanapudi. It is something that all the coaches at Mountain House are excited about.
“We have a veteran ball club this year,” assistant coach Lonnie Walker said. “A lot of these guys started playing during the Covid year and we have hit the ground running since training camp started.”
Walker also stressed the importance of no longer needing to drill over the fundamentals of the game in preparation for the season. The luxury of having an experienced roster is that the coaching staff has been able to dive straight into game planning which is an aspect of this summer that Walker has enjoyed a lot.
Looking back on last season and how he expects the team to grow from some of those tough losses, Walker shared a different perspective on the situation.
“As a coach, I can’t look at last season and think about how it will impact this year,” he said. “I have to focus on right now. It was just one season. This is a different team.
“A lot of these guys have been in the program for four years. Each team has their own character and their own distinctive way of carrying themselves and when Coach Carr got here, he started changing the culture. These guys were on the forefront of that and now, the culture is established.”
Major Jr. and Holquin will look to join Brooks on the front line of this hungry Mustangs side. Major Jr. was a key part of last year’s team, mostly on the defensive side. He averaged 8.3 tackles per game, second-best on the team, and was second in the WAC in total tackles with 83.
Now, with some important defensive pieces having moved on to the next level, Major Jr. will be the one the Mustangs look to anchor them. Cedrick himself sounds ready for that type of responsibility.
“It’s just a bigger role,” he said. “I have to be more vocal and try to teach the young guys about the expectations here and try to set them high. I just want to do the best I can and try to make it into the playoffs.”
Major Jr. also took some time to reflect on last season and explain what the keys to success this fall will be for his team as a result.
“I feel like we weren’t ready for those end-of-the-game moments (last year),” he said. “We have to be more prepared, and I feel like we have really gelled as a team so it’s looking good. We’re going to have a good season.”
Carr named Holquin as another player that he expects to lead by example and in performance, both on and off the field. Towering at 6-foot-4, Holquin has really grown not only physically but also in his status within the team.
He revealed how Carr seeing him as one of the leaders is an extra source of motivation and what he feels that he brings to the table with the Mustangs looking to make a lot of noise, starting August 18.
“It means a lot,” Holquin said. “I have been here all four years and I’ve had to work my way up. I feel like I’m ready to help take this team to the next level. I feel like I’m getting a lot better. I’m learning, getting familiar with the guys, coming to practice every day, showing up. We’re building chemistry together and I feel like I can make this team so much better with my mentality and where I’m at overall.”
All in all, even though this season and last are two separate entities, the key for the ‘Stangs will be how much they were able to learn from their adversities of last fall and how they will put those lessons into practice out on the field.
The start of last year was good. Mountain House won all three of their non-league games to start the season before falling at Grace Davis to kick off WAC 23-21.
This fall, they go on the road for the first two weeks before hosting Tracy High for the first time in program history to close out the non-league schedule in a fiery home opener. Grace Davis will then visit to start WAC play and that’s when a marker for the team’s growth will truly be laid down.
Looking to improve on his 974 passing yards (2nd in WAC), 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, Brooks has emphasized the importance of finishing strong. As the guy with the voice inside of every huddle, Brooks wants to make sure his team stays locked in until the last tick of the clock every week and the time to get on the same page when it comes to that is right now.
“We have to finish all the way through no matter what,” he said. “We’re working on staying mentally ready and prepared. We’re doing everything we can right now so as the weeks go by, we can be smooth.”
Closing things out before practice gets underway, Walker talked a little bit more about his expectations and how he will measure the team’s success at the end of this calendar year.
“I just want them to continue to grow,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how these seniors lead the young players that are underneath them. I’m not going to tie wins and losses to it. Just get better every week. Put the work in. Be dedicated. The wins and losses will take care of themselves. I think they have what it takes to get the job done.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
