The Mountain House High Mustangs ended their season on the road at Lathrop and in a fashion that befitted their entire season. They were close but just did not have enough to get over the line – losing yet another one possession game 25-22.
That has been the story of the Mustangs’ season. They concluded their Western Athletic Conference campaign with a 2-5 record and all five of their losses were by a margin of eight points or less.
At the moment, that’s going to sting. However, considering the fact that head coach Jabari Carr has a quite young team at his disposal, the experience could prove invaluable moving forward. The Mustangs now know that they can hang around with anyone in their league. Next season, they should be better equipped to achieve more of their objectives.
Against the Spartans, graduating seniors – receiver Roy Gardner and running back Orlando Syph – showed out in the Mountain House white and blue one last time by scoring all three of the Mustang touchdowns to keep them within striking distance.
Gardner starred with nine carries for 206 yards out of the backfield and two receptions for 28 yards on the routes. His touchdown came on a carry. Syph had seven carries for 27 yards and a rushing score to go along with a monster kickoff return TD.
The leading offensive duo also continued showing their worth as two-way players with Syph chipping in with 12 tackles to lead all players. Gardner had seven.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks capped off his season throwing 4-10 for 20 yards on the night. It was a campaign filled with ups and downs for Brooks, one that he will hope to convert into a complete senior year next fall.
Elsewhere on defense, junior safety Cedrick Major Jr. put up nine tackles. Senior linebacker Antonio De Vito contributed with four. Brooks had eight. Junior defensive tackle Darian White picked off the Spartans QB once.
Stone Ridge Christ. 72, Millennium 7
The Stone Ridge Christian Knights put an end to a disappointing Falcons’ campaign with a four quarter thumping in Merced.
The hosts broke out into a 30-7 lead after the first quarter and did not look back. The Knights all but had the game on ice by half time, up 51-7.
Stone Ridge established an extremely dominant run game throughout the contest with the Falcons’ defense struggling mightily to contain them. The hosts put up a total of 441 rushing yards with running backs Micah Mikan (135) and Hector Esquivez (170) combining for most of those gains.
In comparison, Knights’ quarterback Noah Lund threw the ball just three times – completing all three – with two of the completions ending up in the end zone.
The Falcons ended their fall campaign with a 2-8 overall record (1-2 in Central California Athletic Alliance play).
Big Valley Christ. 35, Delta Charter 14
The Delta Charter Dragons ended their fall campaign with a 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Big Valley Christian Lions in Modesto Friday.
With that, the Dragons see out another difficult year without a win – however with some positives to take forward.
Delta Charter was competitive in a number of games this year with junior quarterback Clay Ellison providing a bright spark on offense. Ellison once again shined at Big Valley, contributing to both of the Dragons’ scores on the night.
Ellison ran in one rushing touchdown on a QB keeper, and then found the hands of trusty receiver, senior Tyler Payton, with an end zone pass for the other.
The Dragons finished their 2022 campaign with a 0-7 overall record, 0-3 in Central California Athletic Alliance play. It marks their third consecutive season without a win.
