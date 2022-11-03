The Mountain House High Mustangs ended their season on the road at Lathrop and in a fashion that befitted their entire season. They were close but just did not have enough to get over the line – losing yet another one possession game 25-22.

That has been the story of the Mustangs’ season. They concluded their Western Athletic Conference campaign with a 2-5 record and all five of their losses were by a margin of eight points or less.

