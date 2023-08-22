The Mountain House High and Millennium High football teams both kicked off their respective fall seasons with big wins last Friday night.

The Mustangs took a short trip north to face the McNair Eagles of Stockton while the Falcons played their first of three straight home games to start the campaign when they faced the Riverbank Bruins at West High’s Steve Lopez Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.