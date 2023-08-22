The Mountain House High and Millennium High football teams both kicked off their respective fall seasons with big wins last Friday night.
The Mustangs took a short trip north to face the McNair Eagles of Stockton while the Falcons played their first of three straight home games to start the campaign when they faced the Riverbank Bruins at West High’s Steve Lopez Stadium.
Mountain House 33, McNair 21
The Mustangs had to battle for every yard in their inaugural win of the year. Head coach Jabari Carr’s squad showed great character to stay dialed in and secure a confidence boosting come from behind victory in hostile territory.
The Mustangs trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and were down 8 at 21-13 at half. However, a sensational defensive showing and a lead by example performance from senior quarterback Amare Brooks saw the visitors erupt for a 20-0 run after the interval.
The Mustangs held McNair scoreless for the entirety of the second half while Brooks and co. wreaked havoc on both ends.
The senior finally looked in his element, getting his third season as the starter off to a flier with two passing and two rushing touchdowns. Brooks contributed massively on the defensive end too with 9 tackles to lead the team, along with an interception.
Brooks’ red-hot night saw him go 12-22 for 180 yards throwing. He threw just one pick while showing off a blossoming connection with senior wide receiver Ellyo Campbell who caught 5 passes for 99 yards and a TD. Senior wide receiver Jamison Starks had a touchdown on his lone reception of the night, a 47-yard snag.
On the feet, Brooks notched up 40 yards on 5 carries, along with two scores. Senior running back Jake Frazier held most of the ball out of the backfield, going for 93 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
The Mustangs’ performance was perhaps even more impressive on the other end. The defense turned rock solid in the third and fourth quarter, completely nullifying the Eagles offense with a relentless pursuit of their quarterback Skyler Bell who was sacked 8 times.
Senior defensive tackle Nehemiah Williams chipped in with 3 of those. Senior linebacker Brandon Clark had 2 sacks. Senior safety Cedrick Major Jr. and Starks had 7 tackles each.
Millennium 14, Riverbank 12
The Falcons kicked their campaign off with a thriller of the highest proportions. Down 6 heading into the final minute of the game, freshman running back Danny Wilson announced his arrival on the local football scene with some insanely clutch heroics in his first game ever in the sport.
With the ball placed 33 yards away from the end zone on 4th and 13, senior quarterback Niko Garza threw up a prayer in Wilson’s direction. The debutant was in heavy coverage and there were only 33 ticks of the clock left. It was basically now or never for the Falcs and Wilson chose now.
The freshman got up in between his defenders and snatched the ball before taking it into the end zone with a strong run on his lone reception of the night. Tie game.
With just a point needed, the hosting Falcons went for two with Garza once again finding Wilson for the game winning double. Spectacular scenes.
It was a tremendous second half of football after a scoreless first. The young Falcons, who have a ton of new players on the roster, secured a massive victory over the Bruins, just like last fall. Wilson starred as he notched up a total of 125 yards.
The natural running back had 92 yards on 9 carries. He also shined on defense with a team leading 8 tackles and 3 forced fumbles. Garza went 2-6 for 39 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.
Elsewhere in the backfield, junior Julian Wells had one big carry for 25 yards. Senior Jae’Shaun Phillips scored the Falcons’ first touchdown of the season with a powerful run in the red zone. He put up 28 yards on 10 carries.
On the defensive end, the hosts saw out the win with sophomores RJ Thomas (6) and Frederick Peterson (5) contributing with big tackles. Sophomore corner Brian Mora and freshman corner Suhaib Sweilem had one pick apiece on the visiting quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.