Central Valley 34, Mountain House 13
The Mountain House Mustangs came up with enough big plays and effective drives to take a 13-7 first-half lead over Western Athletic Conference leader Central Valley on Friday.
In the second half the Central Valley Hawks’ powerful rushing game and oppressive defense overcame the Mustangs (1-2), and brought the Hawks (4-0) the 34-13 win.
“We knew they were a powerhouse. We knew they were going to run the ball every time. When the big plays came we just had to execute them and score,” Mountain House sophomore quarterback Roy Gardner said. “The first half we were up and then we just got full of ourselves and acted like we won the game from the start, but we didn’t. We’ve got to finish.”
Mustangs coach Jabari Carr said his team came in strong but didn’t sustain the effort needed to beat an undefeated team.
“I definitely expected (Central Valley) to play like the No. 1 team in the league. Everything we’ve seen from them we expected,” he said.
“We expected them to come in here and run the ball like they did, so we expected a dog fight. We were in it the first half. The second half we got lackadaisical, to be quite honest. Teams like Central Valley, you can’t do that against. You’ve got to play tough, you’ve got to play smart and you’ve got to play unselfish. We fell short tonight and they were the better team and they played a better game.”
The Hawks scored on their first drive, including senior Isaiah Hidalgo’s 33-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs pushed back over the next few series and took advantage of a short field after a punt to cover 32 yards in six plays, including a 13-yard touchdown run for Gardner. Senior Isaiah Apostal’s point-after kick tied it up 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs covered 64 yards on 11 plays on their next possession, with Gardner completing a 16-yard pass up the middle to senior Anthony Orlandi to make it a 13-7 game.
The Hawks pushed forward and got within 7 yards of the goal line at the end of the second quarter. Mountain House senior Anthony Donaville sacked Hawks quarterback Hidalgo on two consecutive plays to push the Hawks back 16 yards as the clock ran out.
Donaville said he expected the Mustangs would have to play hard to keep the Hawks in check.
“I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game. They looked, just from film, like a powerhouse team,” he said. “Overall I think they’re a good team but I also think we’re a good team. It was down to the wire and it was just a battle, basically.”
Even though the Mustangs held the halftime lead, the Hawks had proved effective at moving the ball on the ground. Hidalgo ran the ball for 115 yards on 19 carries in the first half, and went on to total 221 yards on 31 carries. By the end of the night the Hawks had covered 423 yards of offense, including 383 yards rushing.
Much of the offensive yardage that the Mustangs gained was offset by the Hawks’ strong defense at the line of scrimmage. Mountain House totaled 133 yards of offense, including 97 yards rushing. Gardner’s 42 rushing yards on 18 carries reflects several losses, including two sacks that pushed the Mustangs back 11 yards both times. Junior Darian Umana covered 31 yards on 11 carries, but the Hawks also stopped him behind the line of scrimmage on several plays.
Mountain House opened the third quarter with a drive that got as far as the Hawks’ 23-yard line before the Mustangs fumbled the ball away. That was as close to the goal line as the Mustangs would get for the rest of the night.
Central Valley covered 62 yards on 12 plays on the Hawks’ next possession, including a 19-yard touchdown run for Hidalgo. With the point-after kick that put Hawks up 14-13.
The Hawks defense contained the Mountain House running game and also blocked Gardner’s passes as the Hawks’ offense scored on three consecutive possessions. Hidalgo scored again for Central Valley on a 12-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter, junior Jose Mendoza scored on a 7-yard run, and senior Amari Taylor scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter to make it a 34-13 game.
The Mustangs will wrap up the shortened spring season on Friday when they travel to Patterson High for their final game. Carr said it will be a big challenge for the team, and Donaville said that the seniors expect to make it a memorable event.
“This is my last year of football and I really just want to bring everything to the table,” Donaville said. “Everything I’ve worked for through COVID, everything over the summer, all the grit and grind I’ve put into the season. I’m going to bring everything I’ve got.”
Tracy 29, Tokay 7
The Bulldogs took an early lead and then scored on some big plays in the third quarter to take a 29-7 win over the Tokay Tigers on Friday at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Junior Khalil Walls scored on a 28-yard run in the first quarter, putting the Bulldogs up 7-0 for the rest of the first half.
The Bulldogs scored next in the third quarter when senior Chase Henderson made a 15-yard touchdown run. The Tigers scored their only touchdown right afterward, and Tracy answered with another third-quarter score as walls made a 31-yard touchdown run.
Tracy scored midway through the fourth quarter when junior Austin Ho-Sy made a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs totaled 408 yards of offense, with junior quarterback Drew Frederick completing six of 17 passes for 97 yards. Tracy’s 311 rushing yards included 97 yards on 17 carries for Ho-Sy. Walls ran the ball five times for 72 yards, and Henderson carried the ball 10 times for 62 yards. Junior Kyle Wright made two of two point-after kicks, and senior Pedro Barbosa also made a point-after kick. Ho-Sy also ran in a two-point conversion.
Kimball 46, Sierra 13
After a close first quarter the Kimball Jaguars took over for the rest of the game to claim a 46-13 win at Sierra High in Manteca on Friday.
Kimball scored first when junior quarterback Nicholas Coronado connected with junior Mason Rivera on a 36-yard touchdown pass and Coronado passed to Rivera again for the 2-point conversion. Sierra scored on a 6-yard run, and again on a 12-yard pass. The Jaguars scored next when Coronado passed to junior Jerome Nance for an 80-yard touchdown, putting Kimball up 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Kimball’s defense held Sierra scoreless for the rest of the game. The Jaguars took a 20-13 lead when senior Alonzo Jackson, Kimball’s rushing leader with 25 runs for 184 yards, scored on a 1-yard run and Coronado completed the conversion pass to Rivera.
Two touchdowns for Kimball in the third quarter included 4-yard for Jackson and a 50-yard pass from Coronado to Rivera, and Kimball scored in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run for Jackson. Kimball ran in three 2-point conversions in the second half, including two for Jackson and one for Coronado.
Big Valley Christian 30, Delta Charter 7
The Delta Charter Dragons traveled to Modesto Friday to face the Big Valley Christian Lions, with the Lions taking the 30-7 win. Senior Jathen Cain scored the Dragons only touchdown on a 65-yard run.
