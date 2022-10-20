The Mustangs’ Western Athletic Conference (WAC) woes continued last week with a 21-13 defeat at the hands of the Pacheco Panthers in Mountain House's last home game of the season.
Mountain House could not have imagined their campaign going this way after impressing in a 3-0 preseason with both the offense and defense looking well-oiled. However, it has – and they now find themselves in a backs-against-the-wall situation with two league games remaining.
Road trips to Ceres and Lathrop await over the next two weeks and Mustangs desperately need to win both if they are to have the slimmest chance of sneaking into the postseason.
Against Pacheco, the hosts’ offense never really got into a rhythm with junior quarterback Amare Brooks throwing 4-10 for 41 yards, one touchdown, and three of his passes being intercepted.
Brooks has had an up-and-down season for the Mustangs behind center this fall, but with his senior year looming, the experience and adversities could prove invaluable for head coach Jabari Carr’s on field leader and his plans for 2023.
One player that has had an outstanding individual campaign, despite the team record sitting at 2-3 in WAC, is senior running back and linebacker Orlando Syph.
Syph has been a comforting constant for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball and he once again delivered the goods for Mountain House last week with a stellar performance – keeping his team within one score of their visitors.
Syph scored both of the Mustangs’ touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Brooks found him in the end zone for a 10 yard reception on his lone catch of the game. Syph’s second came on one of nine carries. He had a total of 49 yards running the football.
Elsewhere on offense, junior back Jake Frazier had five carries for 45 yards. Senior receiver Roy Gardner hauled in three passes for 31 yards.
On a busy defensive night, the Mustangs were led by senior safety Cedrick Major Jr. with 17 total tackles. Syph chipped in with 11, as did senior linebacker Justin Fulgado. Senior linebacker Antonio De Vito had nine tackles – two for a loss – and a sack.
Stone Ridge Christian 2, Delta 0
The Dragons were forced to forfeit their league opening contest against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights of Merced due to a shortage of players.
Delta is set to host local rivals – the Millennium Falcons, who were on a bye this week – on Saturday, Oct. 22 ,at noon in their second Central California Athletic Alliance game.
