The Mustangs’ Western Athletic Conference (WAC) woes continued last week with a 21-13 defeat at the hands of the Pacheco Panthers in Mountain House's last home game of the season.

Mountain House could not have imagined their campaign going this way after impressing in a 3-0 preseason with both the offense and defense looking well-oiled. However, it has – and they now find themselves in a backs-against-the-wall situation with two league games remaining.

