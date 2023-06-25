Four long years had passed since the South team suffered a heartbreaking 19-18 defeat at the hands of the North team in the last Central California Lions All-Star football game to date back in 2019 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in Stockton.
However, on Saturday, the historic game made its grand return and — led by Oakdale’s Trent Merzon and Grace Davis’ Tim Garcia on the sidelines — the South squad was ready to avenge that loss, winning 38-13.
It was the 47th edition of the annual celebration of the best seniors in the Sac-Joaquin Section and the first time the game had returned to Tracy since 2018. After a long, COVID-19 caused hiatus, the spectacle delivered on all fronts at the Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Most Valuable Player award on the night was also named after local legend, Schneider, and it was scooped up by Pitman High’s Joey Stout who led the South team to victory. The wide receiver did a bit of everything for his team’s offense. He notched up 113 yards and a touchdown on 9 receptions and added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 4 carries. His 186 total yards was the most of all players.
Stout scored the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter when he snatched a hand off out of the backfield before darting away for a 72-yard home run down the right sideline.
The North responded with a couple of touchdowns each side of the interval between the first and second frame, but the South regained their lead at 21-13 heading into half-time and they would not relinquish it the rest of the way.
“I think we came into practice more excited and we came out into this game with a higher intensity than they did,” Stout told the Tracy Press of how his team got the job done. “The competitive level of this game was high. There were obviously All-Stars out there. But (personally) my mindset was to just play football, have fun and do my thing.”
Down 13-7, Stout scored South’s second touchdown when he was found in the end zone for a 21-yard contested snag by quarterback and Les Ratzlaff Offensive MVP Eleazar Garza (Golden Valley). Garza threw for 159 yards, two touchdowns and a couple of interceptions.
Garza’s high school teammate, running back Jahkylle Smith provided a much-needed spark when the North defense started keying in on Stout. Smith carried for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. He punched the ball in from two yards to give the South their half-time lead.
On the defensive end, the South locked down the North and would not let them score for the duration of the second half. That was largely thanks to the effort from the Bob Mattos Defensive MVP Roland Brown. The Central Catholic defensive back had five tackles, one deflection and two interceptions to set the tone for his team.
“Getting those two picks, after giving up a touchdown, it felt good. I had to get it back,” Brown said. “I felt great overall. I left that moment in the past, I had a great group of guys behind me and I knew that the offense was going to do their thing to win us the game.”
Patterson’s Christian Casillas was perfect kicking the football all night long. He converted all five of his extra point attempts and nailed a 27-yard field goal to extend South’s lead to 24-13 in the third quarter.
Completely silenced on offense, the North thought they had finally found a response when linebacker Kai Elkins (Summerville) beautifully read a South slant route and picked off Garza before darting into the end zone for a pick-6 with 1:18 left in the third.
However, controversy ensued in the aftermath as the officials picked up the initially thrown flags before reinstating them after conferring with the South sideline, bringing the North celebrations to a halt.
With all of the enthusiasm sucked out of the North side of the stadium, the South delivered the dagger when Garza found wide receiver Jaelen Nichols (Central Catholic) with a 46-yard arrow for a touchdown to make it 31-13. Smith hammered in the final nail when he made it 38-13 from the 2-yard line in the fourth.
Former Kimball High duo of quarterback Jayden McKey and lineman Aveon Brown did all they could to help the North team make a comeback but to no avail.
McKey had an outstanding start to the game. He found wide receiver Tyree Owens (Edison) with a 65-yard touchdown dime down the right sideline on his first pass attempt of the game to make it 7-7 early in the first quarter.
Overall, McKey started 4-4 for 93 yards. His first incompletion was with 1:57 left in the second quarter.
However, despite throwing for 120 yards, when the team started to slow down offensively, so did McKey. The North suffered from several players dropping out throughout their preparation period and that showed on the field with the former Jag getting picked off three times.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted but walking away (from this experience), I made a lot of memories and met a lot of people,” McKey said. “I tried my best but we couldn’t get the job done. But it’s all good. It was amazing when I finally got to get in the game. The first pass I threw was a (TD) bomb, I was fired up, it was a great atmosphere, it was amazing.”
Running back Johnel Pettus (Edison) gave the North a brief lead in the second quarter after McKey found receivers Christopher Hollan (Edison) and Owens with nice passes to get the ball to the 3-yard line. Pettus punched it in from there to make it 13-7 (missed PAT).
And though it all unraveled from there for the team, the experience to call it a day on their high school career’s on home turf in Tracy was still a cherished one for both McKey and Brown. The lineman was credited with three tackles on defense while doing most of his work on the offensive line.
“It felt great (to play in this game),” Brown said. “It was another opportunity to play in front of my family and friends. It was a big honor to be selected for such a big event and I was really happy I got this opportunity.”
