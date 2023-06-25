Four long years had passed since the South team suffered a heartbreaking 19-18 defeat at the hands of the North team in the last Central California Lions All-Star football game to date back in 2019 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in Stockton.

However, on Saturday, the historic game made its grand return and — led by Oakdale’s Trent Merzon and Grace Davis’ Tim Garcia on the sidelines — the South squad was ready to avenge that loss, winning 38-13.

