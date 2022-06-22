For the past 27 years, the Keena Turner Golf Tournament has played a pivotal role in bringing the Tracy community together for a great cause. Though it has long felt like one big family reunion, this year was extra special.
Coming out of a global pandemic, masses of people packed the Ruby Hill Golf Course in Pleasanton on a sunny, blue skied Monday to celebrate and unite in support of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy.
As always, there was an outstanding atmosphere, good food and an exciting round of golf for all those involved. The legendary Turner – still involved with the San Francisco 49ers as vice president and senior adviser to the general manager – put together yet another star studded line up of guests to come down and get submerged within the tight knit Tracy community.
“We can’t thank all of our supporters enough,” Turner told the Tracy Press. “We lost some folks along the way for various reasons but everything shaped up beautifully. We raised a lot of money and we couldn’t be happier.”
Turner ensured to shout out some of the current Niners who came out to boost all of the all time greats, such as Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice, in attendance. Linebacker Fred Warner, offensive guard Aaron Banks and kicker Robbie Gould were ever present on the course and eager to help make an impact.
Veteran Gould took some time in the evening portion of the event, along with former Niner Dennis Brown, to sit down and address the crowd about the importance of giving back to the community.
“It was just really beautiful to get (Gould’s) thoughts on giving back to the community and how important and special it is,” Turner said. “It is something that he and his family are focused on and that was one of the reasons why he wanted to be here on Monday – to support our effort and passion. That was very cool.”
Every year, the golf tournament is a co-star of the event. The main purpose is to spread awareness of the boys and girls clubs and the great work that they do for young people not only in Tracy, but all over the United States and the world.
Turner noted how special it is that everybody can identify in some way with the work that the clubs do. Turner’s wife, Linda – a long time board member and golf chair of the BGCT – emphasized this year’s message and just how much it means to the Turner family to receive the en masse support that they do with the event.
“As every year goes by, we are just so grateful and humbled,” Linda said. “It’s really like a reunion at this point. It always ends up having this warm, family feel. People want to come for whatever reason but in the end, they hear the message of why we’re really all there.
“Our slogan this year was ‘Do The Right Thing.’ We always try to pick some sort of emphasis on what’s important to us; a phrase that can take hold. This year it wasn’t anything new, but it’s something that we just try to think about and imply as much as we can every day.”
Over almost three decades, the event has become a real staple. People look forward to it every year and without fail, it always delivers the expected results. Results that are crucial for the development of the clubs and the local youth.
Kelly Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of the BGCT, was moved by this year’s event. Everything about it was special – from the back-to-normal post-pandemic feel to the incredible donations that put the clubs in good stead year after year.
“It was an amazing day,” Wilson said. “The proceeds from the tournament have been a key part of our revenue stream for the past 27 years. The event also allows us to strengthen our relationships with our donors and volunteers. Its sustainability has created a stable income stream that has allowed us to do so much in our growth.”
Wilson also shared words of acknowledgement and appreciation for Keena and Linda Turner.
Wilson said: “They (Turner family) are amazing. Keena’s friends from his playing days and beyond are so supportive year after year. This is a true testament to the kind of person he is and it lends itself to a once in a lifetime experience that is unique to our guests each year. We are thankful to the Turner family, our sponsors, donors, guests, volunteers and staff.”
Linda Turner has since announced that the plan is for the tournament to continue for at least another two years – much to the delight of Robin Lopez of Taylor Farms, one of the event’s sponsors and participants.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Tracy does an awesome job planning this event,” Lopez said. “We have been a supporter of the Clubs for years and the tournament is a great way to show our support and have fun at the same time. It is a great networking event, a wonderful way to connect with other businesses in Tracy and surrounding communities. I am also a huge 49ers fan, so that helps!”
It remains to be seen how many more years there are left in the tank for the annual tournament with the three decade mark right around the corner. The Turner family has been a prominent part of the community since moving to Tracy and wanted to be involved in giving back from day one – despite already being a part of various movements across the Bay Area.
Keena and Linda only just recently had a chance to really reflect on the impact and importance of the tournament, as well as the longevity. Linda called it “a beautiful thing” to see so many people from all over the Bay come together for one common cause over the years.
The Turner’s got involved with the local community on the request of Les Serpa 27 years ago. Per Linda’s admission, they would have never thought they’d still be going until today, but the popularity seems to be growing stronger each year. It is a true Tracy tradition that was once again sold out this year. Keena is well aware of that and the impact bringing awareness to the cause has.
“We recognize that there are a lot of worthy causes and needs in our community and the world,” Turner said. “To have folks circle our event to come and be a part of it is really special. The need is there. It’s a really important year for the club as they are doubling in size and it really put an emphasis on the support and the sincerity of it.”
Linda concluded with a message of what being involved means to the Turner family and underlined one of the main goals for the event moving forwards.
Turner said: “We were already doing things in giving back to the Bay Area and we moved into this community with that being a part of our fiber. We wanted to jump right in. This event has become something that we want to do as an example to our kids, to try and bring as many people together in the Tracy community as possible.
“One of our personal goals and wishes moving forward is that with the growth of our town, we figure out ways to get more and more people aware of the Boys and Girls Club, of how important it is for the lives of so many young people and really try to get some momentum to move forward into the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.