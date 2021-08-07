Football is back, with practices starting last week and teams practicing with full pads and helmets this week. This time next week teams will have their scrimmages, and games will begin on Aug; 20 for Tracy, Kimball, Mountain House, Millennium and Delta Charter high schools during Week 0, and West High is scheduled to start its season on Aug. 27.

