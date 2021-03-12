Football is back, starting next week.
It’s more than just a late start to the traditional fall sport. It’s going to be a short season with no playoffs, and Friday nights won’t bring bleachers full of fans to the local stadiums. But what matters most to players is that they get some sort of season with the sport they love.
“At least we get to play. We get to show out there for our team, for our school,” said West High junior lineman Caleb Fernando. “Five games is better than having no games at all. We don’t take that for granted. We take that as a privilege.”
The Wolf Pack will open on Friday, March 16, against Tokay High of Lodi in West’s Steve Lopez Stadium. It will be one of three local home games that night. Kimball High will host Manteca and Mountain House High will host Lathrop.
With the unusual schedule and the prospect of COVID-19 still looming, the West program didn’t draw many players for the season. Fernando said that doesn’t bother him. Once his team gets on the field they’ll be able to prove what the game means to them.
“We don’t have that many players, so we’re going to show everyone that it takes heart to play. It doesn’t matter how big you are or how small you are. It takes heart to play. That’s it.”
West head coach Steve Anastasio said that it’s a small enough team that nearly everyone will have to play both sides of the ball.
“We know we have an uphill climb. We’re going to have to play ironman football. There’s no such thing as a quarterback who just plays quarterback,” Anastasio said.
Junior Kyler Hickman, who played as a lineman in his first two years at West High, is turning out to be one of his team’s top prospects for quarterback, and will be also be in his element as a middle linebacker. He expects to get in as much football as possible in the five-game season.
“It’s going to be short but at least we get to play, right? I’m not complaining,” Hickman said. “One game’s better than none right now.”
Over at Kimball High, Jaguars head coach Mike Kuhnlenz is getting his team ready for what is sure to be a tough matchup against Manteca High. Kuhnlenz, who is a teacher at East Union High in Manteca, said that Kimball is already at a disadvantage, having been in practice for just two weeks while Manteca schools have been in class longer and on the fields and in the weight room longer.
“We’re definitely behind schedule with all of those other teams being able to condition, use footballs, lift weights,” Kuhnlenz said. “That’s a big thing for us. We haven’t touched a weight since last February.”
He expects the enthusiasm level among Kimball players will be an advantage for his team.
“They’re hungry. They’re excited. I’ve had parents call me saying, ‘You won’t believe his mood has completely changed now that he has actually got football back. He can see his buddies and stuff.’”
Tracy High coach Matt Shrout said that he has missed seeing the players on campus. In an ordinary year he would know the new freshman players by now, but they’ve been taking remote online classes all year.
Still, he hasn’t had to worry about the number of players coming out for Bulldog football, nor has he worried about whether players will be in shape.
“Those months that we had off, most of our kids spent in some type of a weight room or doing something, so they’re ready to go,” he said. “Some of my guys look very impressive because they’ve gotten an extra four or five months to work out.”
The Bulldogs have more than 100 athletes playing at all three levels – freshman, junior varsity and varsity – with 42 players on the varsity roster.
“We have a culture of: We play football here. We’ve been successful at it. Kids look forward to coming to Tracy High and playing football,” he said.
Tracy High opens on the road at Lincoln High in Stockton next Friday. Millennium High’s football team will travel to Modesto on April 1 for a game against Big Valley Christian, and Delta Charter High’s team has a game against Big Valley scheduled for April 9.
