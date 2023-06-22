Two recent Kimball High grads are just days away from suiting up to compete in the historic Central California Lions All-Star football game which is making its return after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The 47th Lions All-Star game is set to take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Wayne Schneider Stadium of Tracy High – making it the first time since 2018 that it will take place in Tracy. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Initially, five local football players were invited to take part in the game. However, for a number of reasons, the count is now down to two Jaguars – lineman Aveon Brown and quarterback Jayden McKey.
Fellow Jag, linebacker Zachary Macmartin, has pulled out for personal reasons. Tracy Bulldogs’ duo of lineman Aidan Monarrez (injury) and wide receiver Kurtis Maynor will also not play. Maynor is already in training camp at the College of San Mateo ahead of next season.
However, despite some late scratches, the Kimball duo that is set to play is excited to lace them up at the high school level one last time and Jags’ second-year head coach Derek Graves was quick to emphasize the history of the Lions All-Star game.
“I think that a lot of the kids right now might not know the significance of this game and how legendary it is,” he told the Tracy Press. “I’m glad they brought it back. A lot of great players have played in this game in the past and I hope that they continue this tradition and get it back to where it used to be.”
McKey firmly echoed the thoughts of his now former head coach. The University of Redlands commit turned in an impressive senior campaign behind the wheel of a successful Jags team last fall and this occasion is the perfect opportunity to close this chapter of his career – in his hometown no less.
“It’s a privilege to be selected to play in this game,” he said. “It’s one of the most, if not the most, classic game played in the area. Having the opportunity to play in a game like this is a blessing to me and my family. It goes back to when my parents and even grandparents were here in Tracy. So, being in it in the first year back is amazing.”
McKey and Brown worked in tandem in Graves’ offense last year as his team went on to reach the CIF SJS Division 4 semifinals. Brown did his best work as part of the O-line while McKey threw for 26 touchdowns and was 14th in the section in passing yards (2,283) and 11th in total yards (2,715) on a .634 completion clip.
Graves had nothing but praise for both of his former players. He spoke highly of both their work ethics and characters in the locker room.
“(Brown) is a kid who played his freshman year of football at a different high school and then sat out for two years before coming back to play for me his senior year,” Graves said.
“He did really well for us. He was a big part of our success. He’s a great personality, everybody on campus loves him and he’s just a do everything, team first type of guy. He puts the team first and will always pancake somebody with a smile on his face.”
McKey had to win a battle in the early season last fall before officially becoming Graves’ QB1. He overcame that challenge, though, and that’s perhaps what impressed his coach the most.
“(McKey) is an extremely hard worker,” Graves said. “He does everything that’s asked of him and he’s great to his teammates. He’s a very special player, always playing with a chip on his shoulder. He will do great in the game and in college.”
Both former Jags have been working hard in the North Team practices at Stockton’s Edison High under the watchful eye of head coach Booker Guyton, also of Edison, since Sunday. Grace Davis’ Tim Garcia and Oakdale’s Trent Merzon are the co-head coach duo of the South Team.
The North leads the overall series 25-19-1. On the day, three Most Valuable Player awards – named in honor of the three Lions game founders – will be up for grabs. The Wayne Schneider MVP is the headliner. Bob Mattos Defensive MVP and Les Ratzlaff Offensive MVP are the others.
Playing in his hometown one final time, McKey will undoubtedly have his eyes set on the honor named after the local legend, in a stadium which too is named after Schneider.
“The game being at Tracy High is one of the best things about it,” McKey said. “Being able to finish my high school career here, where I first started playing football. My mom is an alumna of Tracy High, Class of ‘97. It’s an honor to be able to play here in this town again.
“This is where I’m from and where I’ve grown up. I played with the Tracy Cougars and all the other kids in the area who are also going to be playing so it’s really exciting. My mindset is just to go out and do what I do to the best of my ability. I want to have my team and myself ready to go out and win this game.”
Many athletes never get to play a single All-Star game in their lives. It’s a very unique opportunity to go up against some of the best players and learn from top coaches. That’s what Graves talked about in his last piece of advice for his former players.
“You have to take that opportunity to learn and build relationships with different coaches and new players,” he explained. “You go into the week and practice hard with full effort. Even though it’s only a week-long event, it’s an opportunity to get to know people from our area and build connections. Develop in many different ways.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
