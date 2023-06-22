Kimball beats Lincoln

Kimball High senior quarterback Jayden McKey looks for a receiver downfield as he gets a block from senior lineman Aveon Brown (first on right) during a playoff game against Lincoln at Don Nicholson Stadium last fall.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Two recent Kimball High grads are just days away from suiting up to compete in the historic Central California Lions All-Star football game which is making its return after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 47th Lions All-Star game is set to take place on Saturday, June 24 at the Wayne Schneider Stadium of Tracy High – making it the first time since 2018 that it will take place in Tracy. Start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10.

