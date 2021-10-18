Mountain House 33, Pacheco 28
The Mustangs battled the Pacheco Panthers in Los Banos on Friday, with the Mountain House team taking the 33-28 win.
The Mustangs (3-5, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference) covered 415 yards of offense, compared to 398 yards for the Panthers. The Mountain House defense also forced five turnovers, including a fumble recovery and 22-yard return for a touchdown for senior Matthew Andrade.
The Mustangs ran the ball for 256 yards, with junior Roy Gardner covering 173 yards on 15 carries, including two touchdown runs, and junior Orlando Syph-Timmons running the ball 11 times for 39 yards.
Gardner completed two of two passes for 95 yards, and sophomore Amare Brooks passed for 64 yards on seven of 14 passes. Senior Dexter Francis had four receptions for 130 yards, including a touchdown reception, and Gardner had five catches for 29 yards with a touchdown reception. Francis also snagged three interceptions for the Mustangs, Gardner grabbed an interception, and senior Mateen Hasanzada had a fumble recovery. Gardner also ran in a 2-point conversion and senior Dion Qadir scored a point-after kick.
The Mustangs are ranked 15th in Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4, and will have to win their last two games, this week against Ceres and next week against Lathrop, both at home, if they are to move up into playoff contention.
Lodi 42, Tracy 35
Friday’s Tri-City Athletic League game between Tracy and Lodi came down to Lodi’s fourth-quarter drive followed by an interception to end the game as a 42-35 win for the Lodi Flames.
Lodi (6-2, 2-1 TCAL) scored first but the Bulldogs kept battling back all the way through, holding a 28-20 lead in the third quarter before the Flames tied it up and took a 35-28 lead at the start of the fourth. The Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3 TCAL) tied it up midway through the fourth quarter, but the Flames had plenty of time, after a 51-yard kickoff return, to drive 43 yards and score again.
Lodi covered 364 yards of offense, including 308 yards rushing and 56 yards passing. The Bulldogs covered 351 yards of offense, with junior quarterback Cameron Ross-Escobar completing nine of 14 passes for 150 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Junior Kurtis Maynor caught seven of those passes, including two touchdown passes, for 126 yards, and junior Mason Meyer caught a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Tracy’s 201 rushing yards included 154 yards on 15 carries for senior Austin Ho-Sy, including a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Ross-Escobar ran the ball six times for 10 yards, including a touchdown run. Senior kicker Kyle Wright made all five of his point-after kicks.
The loss drops Tracy to No. 13 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 rankings, meaning the Bulldogs will have to beat both Tokay and West if they are to have a chance of moving back up to make the 12-team playoff bracket.
Lincoln 54, West 6
The West High Wolf Pack went on the road Friday for a 54-6 loss to Lincoln High (5-2, 3-0 Tri-City Athletic League) in Stockton. Lincoln was up 42-0 in the second quarter when West (1-6, 0-3 TCAL) got its only touchdown of the night, a 15-yard pass from junior quarterback Chris Inigo to J'Vaughn Nibbs. The Pack also got offensive production from senior Kyler Hickman with 40 rushing yards, and junior Daniel Staveris led the defense with 10 tackles.
Big Valley Christian 41, Millennium 0
The Millennium Falcons took a 41-0 loss at Big Valley Christian in Modesto Friday night. The Big Valley Christian Lions (2-6, 1-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) took a 20-0 first quarter lead and were up 41-0 by the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons (3-4, 0-1 CCAA) were limited to 60 yards of offense, with senior Shalin Ratna covering 31 yards rushing on five attempts, and also collecting a 5-yard pass from sophomore Niko Garza. Senior Nate Washington had 16 rusing yards on five carries.
Stone Ridge Christian 39, Delta Charter 13
The Delta Charter Dragons and Stone Ridge Christian Knights both scored in the first quarter, and the Knights scored again in the second quarter to take a 13-6 lead Saturday at Delta Charter High. The Knights (3-5, 1-0 CCAA) extended their lead to 39-6 in the third quarter and the Dragons (0-6, 0-1 CCAA) scored again in the fourth as the Knights took the 39-13 win.
