Week 4 of the high school football season rolled around in no time and at this stage, there are only two local teams that can boast winning records.
The Tracy High Bulldogs improved to 3-0 when they took to the road and defeated Mountain House 33-14 last Friday in the two programs’ first-ever clash. Joining them in the win column, the West High Wolf Pack took care of business at Steve Lopez Stadium in a come from behind 13-7 win over Beyer High in overtime.
Away from home turf, both the Kimball High Jaguars and the Millennium High Falcons suffered losses to drop to 1-3 and 1-2 respectively.
West 13, Beyer 7
The Wolf Pack had to work for every yard in their bounce-back victory over the Patriots. They lost 34-6 last time out at Kimball and things did not start off well against Beyer when the visitors took a 7-0 lead out of the first quarter.
However, gritty and determined, the Pack rolled up their sleeves and got to work. They leveled things up at 7-7 before half-time and a cagey, scoreless second half meant there would be 10 extra minutes getting put on the clock.
The hosts needed less than that to score a walk-off TD and pick up a big, momentum shifting victory ahead of their local rivalry clash against Millennium (H) this week.
Junior quarterback Christian Chacon turned in a solid performance under center. He completed 9 of 16 pass attempts for 102 yards and a touchdown to senior receiver McKye Valdez. Valdez caught two passes for 28 yards.
On the opposite side, junior receiver Sean Wilson had himself a game with 5 receptions for 65 yards – constantly moving the chains for West.
Senior running back Matthew Jacklich had his breakout game of the season as he cracked 100 rushing yards (115) on 17 attempts and scored the emphatic winning touchdown for the Wolf Pack.
On the defensive end, junior Kenny Young Jr. led with 7 tackles. Junior Jamani Hampton and senior DeMetreous Celestine notched up 5 tackles apiece. Junior Vicente Hernandez recorded one sack.
Moorpark 29, Kimball 16
The Jaguars suffered their third defeat of the young campaign on a long trip down south where they faced the Moorpark High Musketeers on the outskirts of Los Angeles as part of the Cali Classic First Responders Bowl Saturday night.
Though on the wrong side of the score in the end, the visiting Jags started off very well and took a 10-7 lead into the interval after a scoreless first quarter. The hosts showed more life in the third, but the Jags remained in front at 16-14 heading into the final 12 minutes.
Things took a turn in the last frame as the Musketeers erupted for 15 unanswered points to hand Kimball a tough loss heading into a bye week.
Sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson continued his improvement from Week 1 at the heart of the offense, however, completing throws at a 60 percent clip (6-10) for 88 yards and one touchdown to senior Noah Reffell. Wilson also added 37 yards on 6 carries on the ground for a total of 125.
Kimball was also boosted by two 100-plus yard performances from their skill players. Reffell was contributing all over the field for the Jags. He had 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield and 56 yards on 2 receptions on the routes for a total of 143.
Reffell even took some snaps under center and threw for 34 yards (2-6).
Junior running back Jermaine Nance turned in another encouraging performance for head coach Derek Graves as he carried 25 times for 93 yards and caught four passes for 58 yards for a total of 151.
Both of the above were not enough to stop the Musketeers in the end. The hosts were led by running back Luke Cochran with 148 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
On defense, senior Junior Saavedra starred for the Jaguars as he racked up 11 tackles, a sack, and an interception to lead the team. Junior Isaac Crockett had 6 tackles. The Jags have one more non-league game after their bye before the commencement of Valley Oak League (VOL).
Delta 42, Millennium 0
A tough stretch of the early season has continued for the Falcons as they suffered a second straight shutout defeat at the hands of the Saints in Clarksburg.
Millennium found themselves in a tough spot right out of the gate, falling behind 22-0 in the opening 12 minutes. Down 36-0 at the half, it was all about damage limitation after the break.
The visitors allowed just one touchdown for the remainder of the game, but the offensive issues persisted as the Falcons have now not scored over the last 96 minutes of varsity football. In that time, the defense has given up 91 points.
Senior quarterback Niko Garza struggled to get much going offensively as he went 2-8 for 7 passing yards and an interception. He added 20 yards on 6 carries.
The Falcons got the most yardage out of junior Steven Mendoza. He had 20 on one rush attempt and chipped in with 42 kickoff return yards on special teams for a total of 62.
Senior running back Jae’Shaun Phillips was the outstanding Falcon with a total of 34 yards on offense with 27 of those coming on 6 carries. He also led the defense with 11 tackles. Sophomore Brian Mora chipped in with 8 tackles. Freshman Danny Wilson had 6 tackles.
Delta was led to the dominant win by quarterback Gavin McAllister who had a perfect game (8-8), throwing for 120 yards and 4 touchdowns.
