Week 4 of the high school football season rolled around in no time and at this stage, there are only two local teams that can boast winning records.

The Tracy High Bulldogs improved to 3-0 when they took to the road and defeated Mountain House 33-14 last Friday in the two programs’ first-ever clash. Joining them in the win column, the West High Wolf Pack took care of business at Steve Lopez Stadium in a come from behind 13-7 win over Beyer High in overtime.

