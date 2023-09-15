The West High football team made their 2023 Homecoming Night one to remember as the relentless Wolf Pack offense racked up 7 touchdowns in a 49-0 shutout win over the Millennium High Falcons Friday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.
The hosts set the tone right out of the gate, scoring a TD on each of their first two offensive drives and snatching any kind of hope away from the young Falcs.
The Wolf Pack were impressive in all facets of the game. Their defense was rock solid, the run game was physically dominant – notching up 224 rushing yards as a team – and junior quarterback Christian Chacon found his groove for over 100 yards through the air to help West to their third win of the season.
“For their Homecoming, this is a good experience (for the team)” West’s assistant coach Stanley Burrell Jr. – filling in for head coach William Edwards – told the Tracy Press after the game. “They are not that used to winning but now we are getting on the up and up and I’m proud of them for pulling this one out.”
Alongside the HoCo celebrations, there was also a sporting reason as to why this victory is set to be a memorable one as it is the first time since 2015 that the football program has a winning record through the first four games. They started off 3-1 that year too.
Burrell Jr. was pleased to hear the statistic which further emphasizes the forward steps being taken by the program. Coming off a one-win season last fall (1-9, 0-5 TCAL), the confidence and the feel-good that winning games breeds is unmatched. It is also showing the team the type of culture that the coaching staff is trying to establish.
Out on the field, it was a cheerful night all around as five different Wolf Pack players found the end zone. Six of the seven touchdowns were on the ground with junior running back Jamani Hampton turning in an outstanding performance out of the backfield.
Hampton led his team to victory in spite of a relatively low usage rate. He needed just five carries to rack up 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His third came on a sharp defensive play in the third quarter when he picked off Falcons’ sophomore backup quarterback RJ Thomas and darted home for a pick-6 to make it 42-0 at the time.
After receiving a ton of praise for his work in the off-season – and shouldering more expectations as a result – Hampton is loving life as the bright star of a team that is on the rise.
“I know my dad is going to be happy about the pick-6,” he said with a smile afterwards. “This feels way better than last season. While winning this season, we actually feel like we’ve improved. Like we’re working hard and getting better.”
Before his defensive TD, it was Hampton who opened the scoring for the Wolf Pack in the first quarter. On the first drive, and just the second play of the game, he found a gaping hole in the Falcons’ defensive line to pick up speed and dash home for a 59-yard six-pointer.
On drive No. 2, Hampton was less elegant with his approach as he took off on a strong run straight down the middle and outmuscled several Millennium defenders before finding the end zone for the second time, from 22 yards out, with 3:50 remaining in the opening frame.
Two carries, 81 yards, and two touchdowns was as great of a start as Hampton and the Wolf Pack could have wished for and even more so because the scoring drive came on the back of a nice defensive stop – including one of two sacks on the night for senior tackle Victor Alonso.
Looking rather down and out at that point, the Falcons limited the damage in the second quarter to just one West TD as senior running back Matthew Jacklich found the end zone on a 3-yard carry.
However, the scoreboard stopped looking encouraging for the visitors just 12 minutes after the interval as the Pack erupted for four more unanswered touchdowns to complete the rout.
Quite understandably, Millennium head coach Jamani Woods was a bit dejected after his team was shutout for the third straight game and is now sitting at 1-3 to start the campaign. In that time, his defense has given up 140 points.
But, with how inexperienced his Falcons are in virtually every position, Woods knew that the road was going to be bumpy this year and he is trying to help his team navigate through a storm which could end up producing some flowers down the line.
“We just have to remind these guys that yes, they are taking their lumps now but this will turn them into beasts later on,” he said. “I went through the same program and dealt with the same thing. I was a freshman playing varsity getting tossed around like a ragdoll. But by my senior year, we were untouchable.
“It’s all a process. It’s not going to happen overnight and we’re trying to keep guys bought in as we are teaching these kids the game of football. There is progress happening and we just want to see that continuous growth.”
On the West side, the hosts continued doing their thing and their fourth touchdown of the game to make it 28-0, with just under two minutes gone in the third quarter, was one of the highlight plays as Chacon took things into his own hands and picked up some valuable air miles.
The third-year player had 104 yards on 8-17 throwing and 44 of them came on a sweet connection with junior receiver Sean Wilson. Leaving his defender for dead, Wilson was wide open down the right sideline and Chacon found him perfectly in stride for the score. Wilson had three catches on the night. Senior wide receiver Jayden Morris delivered 39 yards on two receptions.
The Wolf Pack turned in a near flawless performance over the course of the 48 minutes but Burrell Jr. did not want to get too carried away, also knowing that there is a long road ahead of his group – despite how eye-catching their start to the season has been.
“The kids played well but they still had a lot of mental errors during the game,” he said. “We still have to clean that up. One percent better every day. That’s the philosophy. Brick by brick, eventually you get some momentum and that’s what we’re starting to have.”
The West offense ended their night’s work with two more rushing scores in the third. Senior back Clarence Shavers made it 35-0 from the 1-yard line after his 7-yard rush the snap prior got the Pack to the goal line. Junior defensive end Vicente Hernandez took some snaps in the backfield and scored on a 10-yard carry to make it 49-0 with 1:02 left in the quarter.
Coming off a game winning touchdown in overtime last week, Jacklich had 28 rushing yards on 3 carries, a sack on defense, and a 62-yard return on a botched field goal attempt by the Falcons which set up Hernandez’s touchdown.
For the visitors, senior quarterback Niko Garza went 3-7 for little yardage. Senior running back Jae’Shaun Phillips had the most touches with 7 carries for 23 yards. Junior back Steven Mendoza provided the Falcs with some promising moments late on.
On defense, senior corner Mateo Williams defended deep balls well and prevented a couple of dangerous Chacon throws from landing. Senior tackle Gerardo Morales and freshman Jordan King teamed up for a sack on the Wolf Pack QB in the second quarter.
