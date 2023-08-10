Be it a professional organization or a high school football team, there usually comes a point in its existence when the best thing to do is to reset and start from scratch. Get back to the basics.
That’s exactly the kind of mindset with which second-year head coach William Edwards approached his task of rebuilding the West High football program a little over a year ago.
The Wolf Pack was struggling when Edwards got the call. West hasn’t had a season with more than one win since 2018 when they won three games. They haven’t had a winning season since 2015 when they went 6-5 overall. Those struggles also continued into Edwards’ first campaign in charge last fall when the Pack went 1-9, 0-5 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL).
However, progress is not always linear. You cannot always tie it to a win-loss record. When you knock everything down and lay down brand new foundations, there are very particular things as a coach that indicate signs of forward steps.
For Edwards, initially, it was involvement. The participation numbers had to be higher. Now, it’s enjoyment. Gaining happiness from learning and playing the game.
“I think that sometimes in the past, kids thought that practice was a job. And it’s really not,” Edwards told the Tracy Press. “It’s always difficult to tell (how much you’ve progressed) until you get into live action, but we definitely feel like we are. Just our mentality, our attitude towards practice and towards playing football. The one thing I stress with the kids is that this is probably the best time of your life. So, enjoy it.”
Sometimes, however, enjoying your craft is difficult when things are not going well. It’s always easier to develop when you’re winning in theory. But Edwards is pleased with the response he has received from this year’s group.
Even though the Wolf Pack only won once and graduated a couple of important seniors last fall, the injection of fresh blood via new quarterback junior Christian Chacon and a number of other young, talented players has all within the program living with an increased sense of optimism.
Just from practice alone, Edwards can tell that his guys are a little bit more locked in but, perhaps more importantly, there are more smiles visible to the naked eye. “Football is too hard of a sport not to enjoy it,” he added.
“No matter if you’re first string or third string, when we come out to practice it’s go time. It’s fun, it’s excitement, it’s energy. So far this year, I think the kids have bought into that.”
Edwards also spoke about the transition in leadership heading into this fall. Although last year’s group was not necessarily the most experienced in reps, they were older in age. This year, the team is a little younger, but definitely just as driven and committed to spearheading the program on an upward trajectory.
Thanks to some new exercises from the coaching staff, the team is building a strong bond and the players are encouraged to let their personalities show. As a result, natural leaders are jumping out and coming to the fore. “It has been fun to see their progress as young men, not just football players,” Edwards added.
One player in particular that has been shouldering a lot of leadership duties and thriving – thus receiving praise from Edwards – is junior running back Jamani Hampton. He was brought up at the start of last season as a sophomore, impressing Edwards and his staff with his savvy and football IQ.
Edwards explained how Hampton was forced to play in a number of different positions “out of desperation” last fall and the way he handled himself every time put him down as one of the program's budding stars for the second half of his high school career.
“Our eyes just lit up because we knew that if he was able to handle all that as a sophomore, his junior and senior year sky will be the limit,” Edwards said when reflecting on Hampton’s emergence last year.
Directly comparing the situation to the final stages of pre-season last year, the Wolf Pack seem to be further ahead. They look and sound more ready. The talk amongst the players is about winning. There is less anxiety and more excitement and that comes from within.
On one hand, Edwards and his coaching staff are more confident in their group and that translates to the outside. On the other, Chacon carries himself with an impressive swagger which is bound to be contagious inside the huddle.
Chacon starred for the junior varsity team last year and felt like he was ready to contribute on varsity even as a freshman. Now, his opportunity has finally arrived, and he appears poised to take it and run with it.
During West’s equipment day, Chacon continuously spoke about how great it feels to be in the driver’s seat now. Having had to wait a couple of years, he put in countless hours of work in order to be more than ready for when his time came.
Now, his focus is solely on winning. He knows that it won’t be easy, but Edwards shares his ambition. The duo are enjoying working together and Chacon says that he is soaking up all of the knowledge he can from his head coach in preparation for his junior campaign.
“I want to win, and I want to get my name out there,” Chacon said. He is determined to catch the eyes of those watching from the word go. “I want colleges to know that I’m here at West High. Even though we’re not really getting talked about right now, I just want to let them know that I’m ready to play no matter what.”
As a coach, you can’t help but get fueled by the energy you receive from your team. That’s why the way Edwards speaks about this fall is slightly different to last. When you’re as experienced as the Wolf Pack head coach, you know when you can dare to dream big and when expectations have to be tempered.
Edwards’ openness to talk about his goals for the program this year is an indicator of his increased confidence. When West’s season opens at home on Aug. 25 against Franklin of Stockton, they will look to lay down a marker and start as they mean to go on.
“One of our goals on the field is to just get a winning culture and attitude,” Edwards added. “Of course, you have to win games to do that, but it starts with all your habits on and off the field. Another goal is to get over that .500 mark and I think that’s realistic for us coming into the year.
“We have some kids that we think we can start turning this program around with. The unfortunate part when you’re not really deep is that a few injuries can derail anyone’s season but we’re keeping our fingers crossed and doing all the things on our end to make sure we can achieve those goals.”
