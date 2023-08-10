Be it a professional organization or a high school football team, there usually comes a point in its existence when the best thing to do is to reset and start from scratch. Get back to the basics.

That’s exactly the kind of mindset with which second-year head coach William Edwards approached his task of rebuilding the West High football program a little over a year ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.