The West High varsity football team got their 2023 campaign off to a terrific start as they recorded their first season opening victory since 2015 (W 12-7 vs. Lathrop) when they took down the Franklin High Yellowjackets 33-15 last Friday night.

Elsewhere in the local area, the Kimball High Jaguars dropped to 0-2 to kick off the fall with a 14-9 defeat at the hands of Lincoln High. The Mountain House High Mustangs traveled to Patterson where they were outscored by the No. 20 ranked (CIF SJS) Tigers 35-21.

