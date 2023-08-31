The West High varsity football team got their 2023 campaign off to a terrific start as they recorded their first season opening victory since 2015 (W 12-7 vs. Lathrop) when they took down the Franklin High Yellowjackets 33-15 last Friday night.
Elsewhere in the local area, the Kimball High Jaguars dropped to 0-2 to kick off the fall with a 14-9 defeat at the hands of Lincoln High. The Mountain House High Mustangs traveled to Patterson where they were outscored by the No. 20 ranked (CIF SJS) Tigers 35-21.
West 33, Franklin 15
Second year head coach William Edwards could not have imagined a more perfect start for his Wolf Pack than what his squad delivered to begin a season in which he hopes the program will take some strides forward.
The hosts looked much improved on both sides of the ball at Steve Lopez Stadium and they took a commanding 14-0 lead out of the first quarter. They led 14-0 at half.
The Wolf Pack held the Yellowjackets scoreless for two of the four quarters, erupting for a 12-0 run in the third to all but put the game away. They were led by junior running back Jamani Hampton who scored 3 touchdowns and amassed a total of 125 yards.
Predicted to be the star man and leader by the coaching staff earlier this summer, Hampton lived up to the expectations in Week 1 as he rushed in two touchdowns and carried for 95 yards on 8 attempts. His lone reception of the night was a 30-yard connection with junior quarterback Christian Chacon which also resulted in six points.
Chacon had himself a promising varsity debut too, going 5-6 throwing for 88 yards. To one passing touchdown he also added his first career rushing TD.
The Wolf Pack offense was humming on the ground with senior running back Matthew Jacklich adding 96 yards on 18 carries. Junior back Yosef Poblano chipped in with 74 yards on 5 carries and a touchdown.
In the air, senior wide receiver McKye Valdez caught 3 of Chacon’s passes for 49 yards and a TD. Valdez also led the team defensively with 8 tackles. Hampton had 6 tackles. Juniors Sean Wilson and Kenny Young Jr. had 5 tackles apiece. Wilson also added a sack.
As fate would want it, the last time West recorded a winning start, they actually wound up going 2-0 with a win over Kimball coming the following week. In a full circle moment, the two teams are set to face each other this Friday at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Lincoln 14, Kimball 9
The Jaguars are off to an 0-2 start to their campaign for the first time since 2017. That year, they ended up going on a 0-5 skid. However, every year since then, they’ve won at least one of their opening three games.
Coming off a tough loss against an always dangerous Lincoln High program, second-year head coach Derek Graves has some things he can be encouraged about heading into Week 3, which is another crosstown rivalry match – this time against West.
One of those things is his defense which did an excellent job of holding the Trojans scoreless for two of the four quarters and allowing just two touchdowns to running back Jordin Thomas which proved to be game winning.
However, after many things went wrong against Tracy, the Jags managed to clean up a lot on both sides of the ball – laying down a nice foundation for the upcoming games.
The hosts were led defensively by seniors Dominik Moore and Junior Saaverda with 13 tackles each in the home opener. Moore has been a real defensive anchor through two weeks. Sophomore Dawson Pelech chipped in with 7 tackles. Seniors Bodie Lychak and Jacob Salazar (sack) had 6 apiece.
Another positive for the Jags was the bounce back performance from sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson. The second-year standout got picked off 5 times on his varsity debut at Tracy but kept things ticking a lot more against the Trojans as he went 11-27 with one pick.
Rome was not built overnight, however the week-to-week progress is there. Wilson threw for 127 yards and picked up an extra 65 yards on 4 carries on the ground. Kimball’s lone touchdown came when Wilson connected with senior wide receiver Darius Doyle. Doyle picked up 62 yards on 7 receptions. Senior back Jaden Ramirez had 40 yards on 7 carries.
Patterson 35, Mountain House 21
The Mustangs battled hard in their second straight road game to start the season. However, the No. 20 ranked team in the section in the Patterson High Tigers proved an unsolvable puzzle last Friday night.
The visitors dug themselves a bit of a hole, going down 24-7 at half time. And even though they could not climb out of it despite scoring two touchdowns after the interval, the lessons learned could prove invaluable come the end of the season.
The Mustangs’ offense had a good outing with two 100-plus yard performances leading the way. One of them came through senior quarterback Amare Brooks who continued his excellent start to the campaign.
Brooks went off for a total 282 yards and had a hand in all three of the Mustangs’ touchdowns. He threw for two and rushed one in himself. Brooks completed 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 188 yards and was picked off twice. He carried for 94 yards on 8 attempts.
Senior running back Jake Frazier had the other big yard night. He had 83 rushing yards on 15 carries and 33 air yards on 2 receptions and a touchdown. A total of 116 yards.
The other receiving score came through senior Ellyo Campbell who had 79 yards on 3 catches.
On defense, senior linebacker Justin Fulgado led the way with 10 tackles. Senior safety Cedrick Major Jr. had 9 tackles and a sack. Brooks’ outstanding contributions extended to the defensive end for the second week running as he chipped in with 8 tackles and two sacks. Senior tackle Nehemiah Williams had a sack.
The Mustangs head into their bye week 1-1 and they will return for their highly anticipated home opener on Sept. 8 when they face Tracy High for the first time in program history.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
