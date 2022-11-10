The national college signing day took place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and athletes from the city of Tracy were active participants with Tracy High hosting an event for four Bulldogs’ pledging their commitment to compete at the next level.
The school took in and oversaw the developments of senior soccer players Savannah Cordero and Alyssa LaVelle, track standout Ciella Seals, and softball star Malissa George.
Their outstanding progress over the years resulted in three National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 signings, and one National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) commitment.
Cordero has played varsity soccer for the ‘Dogs for three years and is now preparing for her senior season following her decision to relocate up Interstate 5 to UC Davis next fall.
The midfielder was the anchor in Tracy’s California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section second round playoff run last season and a pillar to the 8-2 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) league winning record. Cordero held down the team as a leader in shots attempted (69) and steals (34) while also contributing with 10 goals and six assists in the final third.
On her upcoming switch to D1 soccer, she said: “I’m very grateful to God. Very emotional. I’m so happy and excited to move on with my soccer journey into the D1 level. Coming into Tracy High, the coaching staff was very understanding and eager to see me grow as a player. I’m looking forward to taking this career and journey as far as I can.”
Cordero will be joined not too far down the interstate by shortstop George, whose impressive junior season for the ‘Dogs softball team was rewarded with an offer from the Sacramento State Hornets.
The Bulldogs suffered a second-round playoff exit last spring with George being an instrumental part of getting them there and to the overall 19-8 record (9-6 TCAL).
George impressed with great hitting all season long and further stood out with her winning intangibles at key moments of big games. She ended her first year on varsity with 33 RBIs, 26 runs, and four home runs.
“I’m unbelievably excited,” she said of her decision to commit to the Hornets. “I couldn’t have imagined that I would ever get to this day, but here we are.
“As soon as I stepped on the campus, I felt welcomed. The coaches were just a cherry on top. They welcomed me with open arms and I felt like I was at home. I felt like this could be my home for the next 4 years, it was very memorable. That’s when it all sunk in.”
Track leader Seals opted for a SoCal move as she put pen to paper on a letter of intent to CSU Northridge in Los Angeles.
Seals had a historic spring and summer season in the Tracy green and gold as she forever etched her name into the school’s folklore by breaking the all-time women’s 100 meters record – that had stood since 1996 – with a time of 12.10 in May.
She followed that up with a 31st place finish at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics a few weeks later to cap off a special campaign. Those performances down the stretch of the season really made a difference, according to Seals.
Speaking on her recruitment process, she said: “It was slow in the beginning. I was hesitant. I didn’t know if I would get any offers. But as it went on and it got later in the year, I started getting more recognition and as the offers started flooding in, I definitely had that moment of realization that this is happening. It was great
“Every coach I talked to was great and I would do it all over again if I had to. Now, I just want to go out there and prove myself and show that I deserve the spot on the team. That I’m there for a reason.”
Seals also took a moment to reflect on her time at Tracy High. Alongside her time at the Central Valley Roadrunners Club, the track at Wayne Schneider Stadium is where she really got to hone her craft.
“I’m extremely grateful,” she said. “Being an athlete, you go through a lot mentally and physically and it took a lot of strength to keep pursuing this and I’m really glad I did. Nothing has ever felt so right for me than being at Tracy High and doing what I’m doing.”
Defender LaVelle was part of the same team as Cordero last season. She emerged as a rock at the back for the ‘Dogs throughout their campaign and contributed to seven shutouts in all competitions.
With her commitment to NAIA’s University of Mobile in Alabama, she is fulfilling a long burning desire of trying something new.
“I knew that I wanted to get out of California and go far,” LaVelle said. “That’s why the recruitment process was really hard. It was super time-consuming and stressful but I was so happy when I finally got to go and see the campus. It just felt like a home away from home. Now, I’m super excited. It’s such a relief to finally know where I’m going.”
LaVelle played in 15 out of 17 games for the Bulldogs last winter and chipped in with two assists from the back. She admitted that the fact that she is going to continue playing soccer at the next level has not quite set in yet. However, she is relishing the opportunity to have one more season on a talented team in Tracy before it is all said and done.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.