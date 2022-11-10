Four Bulldogs commit to compete at next level

From left: Tracy High student athletes Alyssa LaVelle, Ciella Seals, Savannah Cordero, and Malissa George have all signed letters of intent to compete at four year schools in their respective sports next fall.

 By Arion Armeniakos

The national college signing day took place on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and athletes from the city of Tracy were active participants with Tracy High hosting an event for four Bulldogs’ pledging their commitment to compete at the next level.

The school took in and oversaw the developments of senior soccer players Savannah Cordero and Alyssa LaVelle, track standout Ciella Seals, and softball star Malissa George.

