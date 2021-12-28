The Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament concluded on Thursday with East Union of Manteca facing Lathrop High for the championship and Enochs of Modesto and Orestimba of Newman playing for third place.
Tracy High’s team is playing for a consolation trophy after the Bulldogs (9-5) went 2-1 in the first 3 days of the tournament. West and Millennium high schools also were represented, but were among the teams that withdrew from the tournament after players on some teams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the 38th year for the local girls tournament as teams come from around the Sac-Joaquin Section and the Bay Area to compete in the 16-team tournament. The event was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Scores from Thursday’s games came in after press time and will be available at www.tracypress.com at the end of the tournament.
Tracy 37, Ripon 30
Tracy advanced to a consolation trophy game with the Bulldogs’ 37-30 win over Ripon on Wednesday in the third round of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament.
The Ripon team took an 8-0 lead before Tracy got on the scoreboard. A 3-point shot from Tracy senior Kylie Van Os plus a series of free-throws tied it up 8-8 and put the Bulldogs back in the game. The Bulldogs still could not get their shots to fall in the second quarter and Ripon maintained the lead, 19-17, at the half.
The Bulldogs took the lead midway through the third quarter when senior Adrina Zumwalt hit two 3-point shots, and Tracy held the lead the rest of the way.
Van Os led the way for Tracy with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Kelli Rickman scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
Rickman, the Bulldogs’ senior point guard, has been Tracy’s scoring leader through the tournament and she said the team enjoys seeing how tough the competition in the tournament can be, especially playing four days in a row.
“It’s really a lot, with so many days with no rest in between the games. It’s very competitive but overall it’s very fun,” she said. “The competition is from places we never thought of.”
She added that the tournament signals how tough the season will get when Tracy starts playing in the Tri-City Athletic League with an eye on the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
“We’re really looking forward to playoffs. This is what’s getting us to that point. That’s what we’re determined for and that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Tracy Coach Derek Eaton said the tournament is a good warmup for TCAL competition, which begins on Tuesday at Lincoln High in Stockton.
“This holiday tournament is known for tough competition and we knew we were going to face tough teams here,” he said. “Tonight we’ve got a few injuries and different reasons we have girls sitting out, but we’re grinding together, coming together as a team trying to execute things and really jelling. We like the competition we’re seeing because it’s making us better overall.”
He added that the tournament has given him a chance to see all of his players under pressure.
“I really see a depth in our bench on our team. We’re really coming together, not just the starting five but all the way to the last girl on the bench,” he said.
Downey 43, Millennium 41
The Falcons held the lead over Downey High through the first half of Wednesday’s third-round game, a 43-41 win for Downey, in the Lions/Hawkins tournament. The Falcons were up 26-17 at the half. Downey outscored Millennium in the third quarter to cut that lead to 32-28 and then came from behind to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Shots from Millennium senior Alexa Garza kept the game close at the end, with Downey up 42-41 in the final minute. Sophomore Nichole Clark grabbed the ball away from Downey to give the Falcons one last chance to score, but before the Falcons could take a shot officials called a 3-seconds-in-the-key violation on Millennium. Downey was able to score one more on a free throw for the 43-41 win.
The Millennium team (5-11) went 0-3 in the tournament. Senior guard Alexa Garza said that was far from discouraging for the Falcons, considering that the team brought just seven players to the tournament and is facing tougher competition than the team will see in Central California Athletic Alliance play.
“We’re in a lower division than a lot of these teams here because we’re a small school,” she said. It’s good competition playing these bigger schools with more people, with more girls and better teams.
“We’re getting conditioning in. We’re learning how to play together and we’re learning how to really build up our chemistry.”
Millennium Coach Joe Reyes said that who did make it had a chance to show the competitive level they’re capable of.
“With only seven girls we really play our hearts out. Sometimes things don’t go your way and you can’t do anything but keep on going,” he said. “I’ve got to hand it to them. They’re exhausted. They still have one more game but they’ve all got big hearts and they’re showing it. I think when league starts we’ll be right there.”
Lathrop 60, Tracy 54
The Tracy High girls couldn’t maintain their first-half momentum in their 60-54 loss to Lathrop on Tuesday in the second round of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament.
Senior Kelli Rickman scored 13 points in the first quarter and the Bulldogs and Lathrop Spartans both fought through the other team’s full-court press as Tracy took an 18-13 lead in the first quarter and extended that to a 31-23 lead at the half.
The Spartans, led by senior Kierstin Constantino’s outside shooting, caught up in the third quarter, and turnovers caused the Bulldogs to lose their offensive opportunities, making it a 41-41 tie at the end of the third quarter.
Tracy had been beating Lathrop on the boards all night, with senior Kylie Van Os pulling in 16 rebounds, but in the fourth quarter the Spartans were collecting the ball after Tracy’s missed shots and the Lathrop continued on a 19-2 scoring run that started late in the third quarter and went well into the fourth as the Spartans took a 54-43 lead.
By the time Tracy had regrouped on offense late in the fourth quarter the Spartans had a 60-48 lead and the Bulldogs were unable to make up that deficit in the final minutes.
Rickman finished with a game-high 29 points and senior Ariana Seierup scored 12 points. Lathrop’s Constantino finished with 22 points, including five 3-point shots.
Tokay 31, Millennium 27
The Tokay Tigers held a slim lead through the first three quarters of Tuesday’s second-round game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament at Tracy High. The Falcons kept pace with the Tigers in the third quarter and cut Tokay’s lead to 21-19 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers then hit a series of shots early in the fourth to extend their lead on the way to the 31-27 win.
Millennium senior Alexa Garza led the Falcon offense with nine points, and freshman Synia Hunt and junior Kiana Albaza scored six points each.
East Union 63, West 11
The East Union Lancers shut down the West offense early in Tuesday’s second-round game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament, holding a 36-8 halftime lead and continuing to dominate through the third quarter, with the Lancers taking the 63-11 win. West senior Ashley Chan hit two 3-point shots in the first half.
Tracy 73, Millennium 35
The Tracy girls put up an oppressive defense against the Millennium Falcons in Monday’s opening game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament to claim the 73-35 win.
Tracy took an early lead on shots from senior Kelli Rickman, scoring 12 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter. Millennium briefly overcame the Bulldogs’ full-court press, and a pair of 3-point shots from sophomore Nichole Clark kept it a close game in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then played a dominant second quarter, intensifying their defensive press and forcing turnovers, with Rickman, seniors Kylie Van Os and Maliyah Murphy and junior Janelle Bautista leading the offensive effort, putting the Bulldogs up 46-21 at the half. Tracy kept up the intensity through the third quarter and then dialed it back in the fourth, giving everyone on the Bulldogs’ roster a chance to contribute.
Bautista and Murphy totaled 10 points each for Tracy and Van Os scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Clark was Millennium’s scoring leader with 14 points, including four 3-point shots, and Zehnna Ndeithi scored nine points and had six rebounds.
West 37, Beyer 28
The Wolf Pack opened the Lion/Hawkins Tournament with a 37-28 win over Beyer High of Modesto. The two teams started with a slow first quarter on offense, with the West team hitting no field goals and Beyer up 7-3 going into the second quarter.
West took over in the second quarters as senior Ashley Chan hit a string of 3-point shots, scoring 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter as West took the 17-15 lead at the half. West stayed in the lead through the third quarter, but only by a few points, and the Wolf Pack defense proved effective in the fourth quarters as West extended its lead.
West’s scoring leaders also included senior Nyauni Davis with seven points. Jalyn Delgado had seven rebounds and Chan grabbed six rebounds.
