The Tracy High girls basketball team put on a display of suffocating defense in the third quarter of their crosstown rivalry clash against West High — shutting down the Wolf Pack en route to a big 43-25 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) win on Friday night.

The road victory was the Bulldogs’ (14-13, 5-3 TCAL) fifth of league play and it could prove to be the most important one with Tracy finishing fourth in the final standings — one spot outside of automatic playoff qualification.

