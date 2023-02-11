The Tracy High girls basketball team put on a display of suffocating defense in the third quarter of their crosstown rivalry clash against West High — shutting down the Wolf Pack en route to a big 43-25 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) win on Friday night.
The road victory was the Bulldogs’ (14-13, 5-3 TCAL) fifth of league play and it could prove to be the most important one with Tracy finishing fourth in the final standings — one spot outside of automatic playoff qualification.
After a scrappy first half out of which the ‘Dogs came out with a 17-14 lead, head coach Derek Eaton was pleased to see his team bring the half-time adjustments into life in the third and fourth quarter and is hoping that their season will be extended as a result.
“Half-time adjustments have kind of been our m.o. all season,” Eaton said. “It was about the energy I think. Our girls came out a little slow but really executed in the second half.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the playoff push. We did all that we could and to have the seniors go out with a big rivalry win like that is huge. We talk about finishing all the time. That has been our word and they really did that here tonight.”
The Wolf Pack (3-23, 1-7 TCAL) sent off their seniors with an all heart performance despite the defeat. The first half effort was commendable and certainly filled many of the attendees in the stands with hope of a curtain dropping win.
West battled for every ball like it was their last duel in the opening 16 minutes and evidently made their visitors a little uncomfortable with their size and grit. Wolf Pack senior center Evelyn Orozco dominated the glass with nine of her 12 rebounds coming in the first half.
However, the physicality was not enough to hold off the very game Lady ‘Dogs and Tracy completely turned the screw on defense after the intermission.
The ‘Dogs held West to just four third quarter points with the hosts’ first basket of the second half dropping in at the 2:38 mark through an Orozco free throw as she split a pair.
Unfortunately for the visitors, though, they were not entirely able to convert their defensive prowess into points down the other end and led by just six at 24-18 after three. But, the foundations laid on defense blossomed into a much-improved offensive showing in the final eight minutes.
“Our press really came through and that helped us extend the lead,” Eaton said. “I know we missed some shots early but I told them to keep shooting, to trust their abilities and just pick up their overall energy which they did.”
‘Dogs junior guard Aliya Tipton got Tracy off to a great start in the fourth when she nailed a three to grab her first bucket of the half after pouring in 7 points in the first. Senior guard Janelle Bautista and junior center Lauren Hoock then joined the fray with excellent rebounding on both ends as well as converting second chance opportunities into points on offense.
Hoock finished the game with 7 points and nine boards. Bautista had 4 points and five rebounds. Tipton led all scorers with 12 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Sophia Labasan kept busy out of the backcourt with 3 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Labasan spoke about her team’s improved second half performance after the game as Tracy were able to pull away and put the game on ice down the stretch.
“I think we were definitely all emotional because this was our last game but I think we came together and tried to make it a good game for our last one,” she said. “When we went into half-time our coach kind of yelled at us and told us to step it up and we really did finish strong.”
Senior center Tiana Coble provided a second half spark for the ‘Dogs with 4 points, five rebounds and three steals. Sophomore center Elisa Galli chipped in with 5 points off the bench. Tracy will be hoping that the win is enough to secure them an at-large playoff berth.
For West, the 11-point second half did not do the whole performance justice. The Wolf Pack battled admirably but just did not have enough firepower to carve through the ‘Dogs defense to snatch the win.
Orozco added 3 points and a block to her impressive rebounding haul. Senior forward India Williams finished the game with 8 points and 10 boards. Sophomore guard Athena Pastran chipped in with 8 points.
