The Tracy High girls basketball team delivered the perfect response to their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) loss against Lincoln earlier this week with an impressive second half showing in their 55-34 rivalry win over the West High Wolf Pack on Friday night.
The scoreboard only read a three-point ball game at 23-20 at half-time. However, pushed on by a raucous home crowd, the Bulldogs came flying out of the gates in the third quarter and asserted their dominance over their crosstown rivals.
“We always get amped up for this rivalry game,” Tracy head coach Derek Eaton — for whom the win was a birthday gift — told the Tracy Press. “It’s always a competitive, hard fought game. We made some adjustments at half-time and really came out and executed them in the second half.”
What’s even more impressive about this Bulldogs’ win is that they were able to get their first real bit of breathing room in the game without the sharp shooting junior guard Aliya Tipton on the floor.
Tipton was forced to sit for the majority of the third quarter due to foul trouble and even though she still ended the game leading all scorers with 14 points, the ‘Dogs (12-10, 3-1 TCAL) really came together and went to work in her absence.
Senior center Tiana Coble put together an outstanding eight minutes of basketball in the third with four points, four steals, and four boards to help Tracy gain a nine-point lead heading into the fourth.
Coble spoke about the team’s togetherness and next man up mentality after the game. She said: “It was an important (3rd quarter) run for us. I feel like as a team we can bring ourselves together without one important person. Every one of us is important to the team.”
The Bulldogs had a huge night on the glass — and on defense in general. Several hustle plays enabled them to pull away on the scoreboard late in the game. Coble was the catalyst in that department with a total of eight rebounds and an impressive eight steals. Junior center Lauren Hoock and sophomore forward Kyrrah Dowell both chipped in with seven boards each.
That type of effort and those types of plays always get the crowd fired up — especially in games between arch rivals. That too was the case at Tracy High on Friday night and the ‘Dogs visibly fed off that.
“It was really motivating to have so many people in the crowd out tonight,” senior guard Janelle Bautista said. “We definitely needed this win. It’s a really good feeling for all of us. This just further boosted our motivation to keep going for the playoffs.”
The ‘Dogs all but put the game away when Tipton returned to the floor to start the fourth. The guard took out her pent-up frustration from having to be out of the game with two glorious plays that produced five points and gave the hosts an eight-point lead at 43-31.
Tipton kicked things off with a strong rebound followed by a tough finish through contact to get the crowd on its feet. She went on to complete the three-point play before finding junior guard Amaya Martinez with a glorious one-handed pass on another fast break to add insult to the Wolf Pack’s (3-16, 1-3 TCAL) injury as Martinez drilled a pull up triple.
Tipton added eight boards and three steals to her scoring tally. Coble ended the game with 12 points. Dowell also had eight. So did Bautista — all from the free throw line. Martinez added three steals.
The visitors battled admirably throughout the game but once the crowd got loud and the turnovers started piling up, the game gradually got away from them.
However, despite the defeat, head coach Lee Aptaker was encouraged from what he saw — particularly in the first half. There is something to build on there before the teams face off again at West in the last game of the season.
“I’m proud of the way they battled,” Aptaker said. “We got into foul trouble, two of my starters fouled out, and I kind of thought we didn’t have enough fire power from that point on.
“As young as we are, I feel pretty good about where we are. The team played with intensity and followed what we were telling them during the timeouts. The energy was still high in the locker room after the game. They know they played hard and I think they have confidence in knowing that if we clean a few things up we can win this game at home.”
Senior forward India Williams kept the Wolf Pack above water at times with a huge 9 points and five rebounds off the bench to lead the team. Sophomore guard Athena Pastran also poured in 9 points to go along with two steals. Senior forward Jalyn Delgado had four rebounds. Sophomore guard Hannah Cardoso had three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.