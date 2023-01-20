The Tracy High girls basketball team delivered the perfect response to their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) loss against Lincoln earlier this week with an impressive second half showing in their 55-34 rivalry win over the West High Wolf Pack on Friday night.

The scoreboard only read a three-point ball game at 23-20 at half-time. However, pushed on by a raucous home crowd, the Bulldogs came flying out of the gates in the third quarter and asserted their dominance over their crosstown rivals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.