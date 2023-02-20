The Millennium High girls basketball team put together a historic season for the program this winter, however their California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff dreams were broken by league rivals Big Valley Christian last Thursday.
In a No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup in Division 5, the Lions came into town and upset the Falcons in a 34-31 win after an outstanding fourth quarter.
The two teams split the regular season series in Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play with the Falcons winning the league with a 10-1 record. The Lions came second (9-2).
And though it was close from start to finish, their playoff clash looked to be tilting in the Falcons favor with the hosts leading after each of the first three quarters heading down the stretch at West High.
The Falcs were led by sophomore forward Synia Hunt with 12 points on the night. Senior guard Kiana Ablaza added 8 of her own as Millennium led by one point at the intermission and by two at 23-21 to start the fourth quarter.
However, that’s when the unexpected happened. The final eight minutes is when the Lions came alive on both ends of the floor — all but stopping any production from the reigning CCAA champs' offense.
The visitors went on a 13-8 fourth quarter run to flip the game on its head and run out of Tracy with a CIF SJS semifinal berth secured. They were led by Trinity Beers with 13 points and Anni Boren with 10 — and eight of those coming in the fourth.
Falcons’ junior guard Nichole Clark — who has been money from the field and particularly three-point range this season — had just 3 points on the evening, all in the fourth. But even Clark’s made triple could not drag the hosts over the line.
It was undoubtedly tough to see their season end this way and against a team they are familiar with and know they can beat. However, head coach Joe Reyes is still filled with pride because of this group.
Reyes revealed earlier this winter that this team is one of the best he has ever coached at the school and they put a bow on their campaign with a league championship and some school records — including the most wins in a season (22) and the most 3’s made.
