The Millennium High girls basketball team is still yet to taste defeat in Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) play, having improved to 4-0 with wins over the Venture Academy Mustangs and the Turlock Christian Eagles last week.
The Lady Falcons are now 15-4 on the season and are playing arguably the best basketball in program history, as per head coach Joe Reyes.
The Falcs continued their winning ways with two utterly dominant performances – a 51-27 win over the Mustangs and a 69-10 trampling of the Eagles.
Millennium kicked things off with a short trip to Stockton where they left no doubts against the local Venture Academy last Tuesday. Up 27-10 at half-time, the Falcons were in control from start to finish and saw the game out with comfort after the break.
Sophomore forward Sonia Hunt led all scorers with 23 points in that one. The second-year player went 2-3 from three-point range and collected five rebounds to add to her tally.
Senior guard Kiana Ablaza poured in 11 valuable points for the Falcs, including three makes from beyond the arc. Junior guard Jocelyn Hernandez contributed on both sides of the ball with 5 points, four steals, and three assists against the Mustangs.
Reyes also saw good performances from freshman guard Isabelle Cailles and forward Sarah Digiallonardo with four points each. Senior center Zehnna Ndeithi hauled in nine rebounds.
Millennium 69, Turlock Christian 10
The Falcons then turned around quickly and welcomed the Eagles to Tracy with the game being hosted at West High. However, welcome would be an overstatement of what the hosts did to their opponents on Friday night.
In a muscle flexing performance, Millennium came out with a purpose and did not give Turlock Christian a moment to breathe. The razor-sharp offense and suffocating defense saw the Falcons lead 60-6 after three quarters. The hosts held the Eagles scoreless in both the second and third quarter.
It was a real statement win as the Falcons asserted themselves as the lone CCAA leaders in first place.
Junior guard Nichole Clark returned to the floor against the Eagles to lead the team in scoring with 18 points – including four 3’s – and four assists. Hunt recorded a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Digiallonardo went 6-8 from the field for 12 points and six rebounds.
Ablaza contributed with 8 points and three steals in the tremendous defensive team effort. Ndeithi secured nine rebounds once again to go along with two steals. Junior guard Jaidyn Woods chipped in with 5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.