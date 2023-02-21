The Kimball High girls basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down — even with the level of competition increasing — as they put the Wood Wildcats to the sword 45-27 last Thursday to advance to the last four of the playoffs.
The Lady Jags came second in Valley Oak League with an 8-2 record to close out the regular season and even their two losses against the VOL champs East Union could not hinder their fire heading into the postseason.
The two teams are now on a potential collision course in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 championship game as the Jags continue waltzing through their side of the bracket, seeded at No. 4. The Lancers are doing the same on the other side, seeded at No. 3.
The Jags opened their playoff run last Tuesday with a home demolition of the Sacramento Dragons, 56-30, before welcoming the Wildcats into town around 48 hours later to crush them in similar fashion in the 18-point win.
The sailing wasn’t always smooth against Wood as despite the Jags holding the lead after every quarter of the game, they held just a four-point advantage at 20-16 at the half against the No. 5 seed.
However, the pendulum continued to swing in the hosts favor after the intermission with a strong third quarter that gave the Jags a 34-24 lead heading into the last eight minutes thanks to 4 points from junior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones and three apiece from senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas and freshman guard Emma Coronado.
With momentum firmly on their side, the Jags then went on to lock down the Wildcats with a terrific defensive fourth quarter display — allowing the visitors to score just three points.
Coronado — who is having an outstanding debut season at the high school level — closed things out for the hosts on offense, pouring in 9 of her 17 points on the night in the quarter — including two of her four 3’s in the 11-3 run.
Senior forward Caiya Sims and Tsirelas were the next highest scorers for Kimball with 9 points each. Sims added eight rebounds and four steals to her tally. Tsirelas hauled in six boards. Tuliau-Jones finished with 7 points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats were led by Athena Brombacher with 13 of Wood’s 27 points.
The convincing win sent the Jags into the section final four where they will face the top seeded Vanden Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Fairfield.
The Vikings have been on a tear of their own heading into their semifinal clash with the Jags — having won 16 straight games. Vanden blew their first two playoff opponents out of the water, defeating No. 17 Casa Roble 88-13 in Round 1 and No. 8 Pioneer 94-29 in the quarterfinals.
The two teams are now set for a mouthwatering clash to decide one half of the CIF SJS D3 championship game.
For some context, the Vikings competed in the same league as the Wildcats — winning the Monticello Empire League (MEL) with a 10-0 record. The ‘Cats finished second (7-3). The Viks beat Wood twice, 66-33 and 84-32, meaning Kimball will have to be at their absolute best on both sides of the ball to secure a trip to the Golden One Center in Sacramento where the section finals will be hosted.
