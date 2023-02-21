The Kimball High girls basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down — even with the level of competition increasing — as they put the Wood Wildcats to the sword 45-27 last Thursday to advance to the last four of the playoffs.

The Lady Jags came second in Valley Oak League with an 8-2 record to close out the regular season and even their two losses against the VOL champs East Union could not hinder their fire heading into the postseason.

