The Kimball High girls basketball team continued their outstanding season in their home California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff opener, defeating the Sacramento Dragons 56-30 on Tuesday night.
Despite a very last-minute change at the head coaching position, the Jags responded well to the lead of Dorvez Barnett and left not much doubt as to who will be claiming Thursday’s quarter-final spot.
Seeded at No. 4, the Jags were led by senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas’ 15 points on the night. To that she added four rebounds, four assists and seven steals to set the pace for the hosts.
Kimball got off to a strong start in the first quarter when a Tsirelas and-1 followed by a three from freshman guard Emma Coronado put them up 7-0. The Jags took a 13-7 lead out of the first period.
Coronado tallied 8 points in the game including two makes from beyond the arc. The second quarter was a little cagier to start with Barnett trying to get a more extensive look at his roster. However, the more time went off the clock the more control the hosts gained.
The Jags led by 15 at 28-13 at the half thanks to a 4-point quarter from senior forward Caiya Sims and a further 5 points from Tsirelas.
The hosts were able to put the game on ice in the third with a terrific 22-8 run after the intermission. Forcing a ton of errors from the Dragons, Tsirelas poured in 7 points in the quarter. Sims added four and senior forward Melissa Diaz scored all five of her points in the eight minutes.
The Jags impressed with consistently solid and disciplined play throughout the 32 minutes to get the job done and advance into the next round where they will host the No. 5 seeded Wood Wildcats of Vacaville on Thursday.
Sims had 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the game. Junior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones chipped in with 6 points, four boards, two steals and two blocks.
Millennium 55, Rio Vista 24
After winning the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) championship with a 10-1 record, the Lady Falcons picked up right where they left off in their Division 5 bow, blowing out Rio Vista in round one.
The Falcs’ regular season performance earned them the No. 5 seed in the division and even though head coach Joe Reyes believes that they are still yet to play their best basketball this season, Millennium sure played like a divisional contender against the Rams.
The Falcons were led by a huge double-double from senior forward Zehnna Ndeithi who poured in 12 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. The hosts dominated the glass all night long with sophomore forward Synia Hunt also recording a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman forward Sarah Digiallonardo too significantly contributed in that department with 10 boards. The Falcons were also razor sharp on the defensive end with a total of 14 steals on the night. Junior guard Nichole Clark led with five. Junior guard Jocelyn Hernandez snatched four.
The Falcons will face the No. 4 ranked Big Valley Christian Lions on Thursday evening at West High in Tracy.
Whitney 66, Mountain House 26
Over in Division 2, the No. 19 seeded Mustangs had to earn their first-round berth through a 47-39 play-in win over the No. 14 Rio Americano Raiders last weekend.
That victory earned the Mustangs — who finished second in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) with a 10-4 record — a rendezvous with the No. 3 ranked Whitney Wildcats, a challenge that was a little too demanding with the Wildcats able to hold the still young Mountain House team to seven points or less in three of the four quarters to advance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.