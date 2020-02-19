Kimball 63, Pioneer 54
After a close first half, the Kimball girls took control of their first-round playoff game against the visiting Pioneer Patriots and finished with a 63-54 win.
The Jaguars (23-6, 10-2 Valley Oak League) held a 30-27 lead at the half and outscored the Patriots (22-7, 7-3 Golden Empire League) in the third quarter.
Kimball, the No. 6 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 bracket, now advances to the quarterfinals, where the Jaguars will face No. 3 Vanden (25-4, 10-0 Monticello Empire League) in Fairfield on Thursday.
Vanden 78, Mountain House 29
The Vanden Vikings jumped out to a 22-5 first-quarter lead and dominated the Mountain House Mustangs in the first round of Tuesday’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoff game in Fairfield.
The Mustangs finished their season at 12-4 overall, 10-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.