The Kimball High girls took care of business on Thursday when they beat the Nevada Union Miners 50-30 at Kimball High and moved past the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 playoffs.
Kimball coach Michael Turpin said that even with the win, the game lacked the intensity that the Jaguars (20-4, 10-2 Valley Oak League) had brought to the latter part of the season, but the win over the Miners (11-10, 7-5 Foothill Valley League) was enough to continue Kimball’s 11-game winning streak after the Jaguars lost their first two games of VOL play.
“That’s probably one of our worst games all year long, intensity-wise, just how we played,” Turpin said. “We got lazy reaching, not moving our feet, so we’ll get there. We’ll work on it.”
Players said they’re capable of winning tougher games as long as they can stay consistent with the style of play that got them this far.
“Now that we’ve come to the end of the season we’ve picked up the intensity. We’re able to work and communicate better now compared to the very beginning,” said senior Gianna Riley, acknowledging that Thursday’s game started off slow, which is what the team must avoid in playoffs.
“The beginning of the game we were a little bit rocky, but the second half we picked it up,” she said. “We came in not knowing what to expect, but we should always play how we played in the second half, like bringing the intensity, bringing the fire, from the very beginning rather than turning it on in the second half, because sometimes it might be too late.”
The Jaguars took a 14-2 lead in the first quarter with junior Marianthe Tsirelas and sophomore Sierra Tuliau each contributing 3-point shots. The Miners came back to outscore the Jaguars in the second quarter and made it a 22-13 game in Kimball’s favor at the half.
The third quarter was when the Kimball team took control, outscoring Nevada Union and extending the Jaguars’ lead to 40-21, with Riley scoring 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter. The Kimball team maintained through the fourth quarter.
“We still come out pretty strong when everyone works together,” junior Caiya Sims said. “Our press, when our whole team is working together, we get it done.”
Sims scored 12 points for the Jaguars, and Tsierelas added eight points.
Kimball, the No. 5 seed in Division 3, now advances to the quarterfinals, and on Monday they travel to Auburn to face No. 4 Placer High (17-9, 10-2 Foothill Valley League).
Millennium 42, Gustine 40
The Millennium girls held off a late assault from Gustine on Thursday to claim a 42-40 win in the first round of the SJS Division 5 playoffs.
The Gustine team jumped out to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and the Falcons regrouped in the second quarter to make it a 20-20 tie at the half. Millennium sophomore Nichole Clark hit three of her four 3-points shots in the third quarter as the Falcons took a 36-27 lead. Gustine came back to outscore Millennium in the fourth quarter, getting within two points at the end as the Falcons preserved their lead.
Clark and freshman Synia Hunt led the Falcon offense, each scoring 12 points.
Now the Falcons, the No. 10 seed in Division 5, will travel to Angels Camp on Monday to face Bret Harte (16-8, 6-4 Mother Lode League), the No. 2 seed in the bracket.
Atwater 71, Tracy 52
Tracy High’s girls were eliminated in the first round of the SJS Division 2 playoffs with their 71-52 loss to Atwater High. The Bulldogs finish their season at 19-9, 5-3 Tri-City Athletic League.
