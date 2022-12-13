The Tracy High girls’ varsity basketball team won twice and lost once en route to the consolation trophy at the Gregori Tournament in Modesto last weekend.

The Bulldogs kicked the three-day event off on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a 34-27 rivalry loss to the Mountain House Mustangs. Tracy was led by junior guard Aliya Tipton with 14 points. Senior center Tiana Coble added 12. Senior forward Sariah Fobert had 17 points for the Mustangs in the win.

