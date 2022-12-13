The Tracy High girls’ varsity basketball team won twice and lost once en route to the consolation trophy at the Gregori Tournament in Modesto last weekend.
The Bulldogs kicked the three-day event off on Thursday, Dec. 8 in a 34-27 rivalry loss to the Mountain House Mustangs. Tracy was led by junior guard Aliya Tipton with 14 points. Senior center Tiana Coble added 12. Senior forward Sariah Fobert had 17 points for the Mustangs in the win.
Tracy bounced back flawlessly the following day in a 62-36 domination of Beyer behind an inspired double-double performance from Dowell with 17 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five steals.
Tipton chipped in with 13 points in the win. Coble had nine points and 13 boards. Senior forward Danna Moreno hauled in 11 rebounds.
The ‘Dogs signed off from Modesto with a thriller as they edged out the local Modesto Panthers 49-48.
Tipton showed cold blood in the nail biter as she poured in 19 points and added seven rebounds to lead the team. Dowell capped off a nice tournament showing with 13 points and five boards. Junior center Lauren Hoock and Coble pulled down 10 rebounds each.
The Mustangs went on to lose two straight after beating Tracy on opening night. Mountain House fell to Gregori 66-38 on Friday before losing an overtime heartbreaker, 50-42, at the hands of Ripon Christian on Saturday.
