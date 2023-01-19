Tracy v Lincoln

Tracy High senior Sophia Labasan (center) goes up for a shot against Lincoln High Wednesday night at Tracy High.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Lincoln Trojans left no doubts as to who would take sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) standings as they handed the Tracy High girls’ varsity basketball team their first league loss of the season -- 60-16 -- on Wednesday night.

The first few minutes of the opening quarter were scrappy. The Lady Bulldogs looked game and were able to find an early rhythm on offense to keep up with the Trojans’ pace.

