The Millennium High girls’ varsity basketball team went 2-1 to take third place at the Escalon Tournament last week – improving to 4-2 overall on the season.
The Falcons continued their solid start to the winter campaign with promising showings throughout the tournament, both as a unit and with an individual standout as sophomore power forward Synia Hunt was named in the All-Tournament team.
Hunt averaged nine points and 13 rebounds per game over the three days to lead the Falcons. She started off as she meant to go on by pouring in eight points and hauling in 12 boards in the Falcons’ opening win, 47-46, against the Argonaut Mustangs.
The Falcons kicked things off with a thriller as they edged out the Mustangs with things coming right down to the wire. Freshman power forward Sarah Digiallonardo led the Falcons in scoring with 10 points on 3-5 shooting. Senior forward Zehnna Ndeithi had eight points and seven boards.
Millennium then went on to face the Bret Harte Bullfrogs on Day 2 and fell 40-30. The Bullfrogs pulled away by just enough after a 13-8 third quarter, not allowing the Falcons to ever get close enough to overturn the deficit.
Senior guard Kiana Ablaza led the Falcons with nine points, hitting two of her four attempts from beyond the arc. Hunt chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Jocelyn Hernandez was busy with four steals.
The Falcons then ended their tournament with a bang as they dominated the Grace Davis Spartans in a 50-29 victory to clinch the podium finish.
The Falcons were up seven at half-time before going on to put together a rampant second – extending their lead by a further 14 points. They led from start to finish in an excellent bounce back performance.
Hunt clinched her All-Tournament selection in that one with 12 points and a massive 19 rebounds. Ablaza led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points. Hernandez chipped in with 13 points and three steals. Ndeithi pulled in nine boards to help dominate the glass.
