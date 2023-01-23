The Kimball High girls basketball team is showing no signs of slowing down as they improved their record to 18-2 overall and remained undefeated at 5-0 in Valley Oak League (VOL) play with two wins last week.
The Lady ‘Jags have been as dominant as ever up to this point of their winter campaign and they continued steamrolling their VOL opposition as they put the Manteca Buffaloes and the Central Catholic Raiders to the sword.
Kimball took care of business against the Raiders on the road on Thursday, Jan. 19, with head coach Michael Turpin able to get an extensive look at his roster in the 68-23 win.
The Jags came flying out of the gates and blitzed out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. The second unit took to the court in the second period and extended the lead ever so slightly with a 16-15 quarter.
The visitors then went on to hold the Raiders to just eight second half points – setting up a mouthwatering clash against the East Union Lancers (18-4, 5-0 VOL) on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Kimball High for the sole possession of the league's No. 1 spot.
The Jags were led by freshman guard Emma Coronado in Modesto. Coronado poured in 21 points to lead all scorers. Freshman guard Anaiya Garcia and sophomore forward Emaan Khaliqi chipped in with 11 points each off the bench.
The usual standouts who carry most of the load had a relatively quiet night at the office. Senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas had 4 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Senior guard Caiya Sims had 10 points, six boards, and six steals. Senior forward Sierra Tuliau-Jones scored 6 points.
The rest, however, was very well deserved as the Jags were tested by the Buffaloes on the Tuesday prior in a narrow win.
Manteca (3-2 VOL) put up a valiant effort in search of their fourth league win and even led by three points at half-time. The hosting Jaguars, though, looked more like themselves after the interval and went on an 18-6 third quarter run to gain control of the game at 41-32.
The Jags held the Buffs off in the fourth despite being outscored 14-8 in the quarter. Continuing their undefeated run, Tsirelas led the team with 21 points – including five 3’s – to go along with seven boards, seven steals, and three assists.
Sims poured in 13 points and was crucial on the glass with eight rebounds. She also added three steals. Tuliau-Jones also helped the Jags dominate the rebounding battle with 10 boards to go along with 4 points. Senior forward Melissa Diaz chipped in with eight rebounds.
