Ready or not, Valley Oak League play has started for girls basketball, with the Kimball Jaguars taking a 52-47 loss to visiting East Union of Manteca on Tuesday.
The Jaguars played without head coach Mike Turpin, who could not make Tuesday’s game for personal reasons, and junior varsity coach Kevin Cherry filled in. The Jaguars (9-3, 0-1 VOL) had opened the season on a winning streak and took their first two losses last week at the West Coast Jamboree tournament at Granada High in Livermore.
“Seeing that I was trying to get them remotivated we got a little out of sync. I think it was my coaching style could have been part of it, not knowing the personnel like he knows them,” Cherry said. “I have to take this loss myself, on me. The girls went out there and hustled, they played, they kept with the game plan. I wasn’t able to keep them focused on the game plan.”
“They’ll bounce back. We’ll do some more work with them. We’ll be ready for the next time we play them and we’ll be ready for Thursday when we play again.”
The Jaguars faced Sierra High of Manteca on Thursday night, with the outcome unavailable at press time.
East Union (11-2, 1-0 VOL) is coming off of a championship win from the Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins tournament at Tracy High last week, but had only six players on Tuesday.
The Lancers opened with the lead and were up 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Jaguars took control on defense and grabbed the advantage, taking a 26-19 lead at the half. Kimball extended that lead to start the third quarter, benefitting from 3-point shots from junior Marianthe Tsirelas and sophomore Sierra Tuliau. The Lancers then started outrebounding the Jaguars, taking away their second chances on missed shots, and went on a 20-2 scoring run that extended into the fourth quarter.
“Mentally we were ready but half of us we were kind of nervous,” said Kimball senior center Arianna Rodriguez. “I was communicating to the girls that we just had to let that go and do what Kimball does, and we started doing that in the first half. In the second half we started getting a little too content and started slacking and that’s when everything started to fall down.”
By the middle of the fourth quarter the Lancers had a 50-40 lead before the Jaguars regrouped on offense.
“The first half was raw and in the moment. We were ready to play. As we went into halftime, I guess we got a little content with the score,” senior guard Giana Riley said. “After we were down by 10 that’s when we decided to pick it up, and by that point it was too late.”
Riley was Kimball’s scoring leader with 16 points, including two 3-point shots in the first quarter. Junior Caiya Sims added 14 points. East Union’s scoring leaders were junior Lani Tuuga with a game-high 21 points, and junior Taylor Snaer scored 20 points, including 11 points in the third quarter.
Tracy 34, Golden Valley 30
The Tracy High girls came out strong in the second half to win their fourth game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament on Dec. 30, defeating Golden Valley High 34-30 to go 3-1 for the tournament and claim the consolation trophy.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, and Golden Valley took an 11-8 lead in the second quarter. In the third Tracy senior Kelli Rickman scored seven of her game-high 16 points as Tracy took a 27-21 lead. Golden Valley came back to outscore Tracy in the fourth quarter but the Bulldogs held on for the 34-30 win.
The tournament champion was East Union, defeating Lathrop 54-40 in the final. Lani Tuuga of East Union High was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
