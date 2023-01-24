The Kimball High girls basketball team suffered their first Valley Oak League (VOL) loss of the season as they fell to the East Union Lancers 60-51 Tuesday night at Kimball High.
The Jags (18-3, 5-1 VOL) started off relatively well despite it taking the hosts over two and a half minutes to score their first points of the game. However, once they did, Kimball went on an 11-0 run — taking an 11-3 lead — to announce their arrival to the game.
The hosts gained momentum thanks to back-to-back triples from senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas and freshman point guard Emma Coronado. However, from that point on — the longer the game went on, the more the Jags faded.
“I knew at the beginning of the game that they weren’t ready to play,” Jags head coach Michael Turpin told the Tracy Press. “I kept telling them that. We have a tendency sometimes to get too cocky. You know, we’re (18-3), and they think that they can just go through the motions and it doesn’t work against a good team and we saw that tonight.”
Tied at 13-13 after one, the contest looked like a very evenly matched affair with the Jags getting after it on defense and getting a lot of good looks off turnovers.
Coronado kept things ticking as she handled a lot of the ball for the hosts. She led the team in scoring with 18 points on the night. However, as the two teams continued trading buckets to start the second quarter, Kimball gradually started to fall behind with senior forward Caiya Sims — a key component to their defense — in foul trouble.
Sims poured in 8 points to go along with nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists on the night — despite sitting for a large part of the second quarter — and was important in containing a sharp Lancers offense that threw a lot of different schemes at the hosts.
The forward getting into foul trouble came during a stretch where the Jags found themselves on the receiving end of a very harsh whistle from the officials — much to the displeasure of Turpin.
“In the first quarter, we’re up by 11 with three fouls to them and two to us, then all of a sudden, it’s 14 to 3 to us in fouls and they go up,” Turpin said. “I don’t want to cry sour grapes, but that’s not right.”
The Jags were perhaps a little lucky to be down just five (32-27) at the half as the Lancers shot free throws due to being in the bonus for a large chunk of the period. You could feel the tension of this being a matchup between two undefeated teams inside the gym and the hosts had a big task ahead of them in the second half.
Kimball came out strong in the third and tied things up at 32 apiece almost immediately through a Coronado layup and a three-pointer from senior center Sierra Tuliau-Jones. Unfortunately for the Jags, that would be the last time they’d get that close in the game.
Sloppiness continued to find its way into the Jags’ play as they began getting dominated on the glass and outfoxed in 50-50 plays. The Lancers played the rest of the game with a ton of confidence and hit extremely big shots every time the hosts threatened a comeback.
After the game, Tsirelas gave an account of what she felt went wrong for the Jags from an on-court perspective.
She said: “For me personally, it’s just about energy. I have to talk to the team more and we just need to be on the same page. Some turnovers could have been fixed and we lost too many defensive rebounds. I think we’ll have learned our lesson for the next game.”
The Jags came close to flipping the game on its head twice in the fourth quarter. A smooth Coronado three made it a four-point game at 45-41 with plenty of time left on the clock. The visitors, though, went right back and answered with a deep shot of their own to regain a seven-point advantage.
Kimball then got back within five at 50-45 with 4:09 left in the game with Tsirelas just rimming out a three that would have cut the visitors’ lead to two. Instead, East Union went down the other end and nailed a triple of their own on the following play to sink the Jags’ hearts.
That was a huge six-point swing. It felt like a dagger. And if that wasn’t, the Lancers went on to add two more money balls from beyond the arc to swell up their lead to double digits and close out the game.
Euphoric celebrations took place on the visiting bench as East Union improved to 6-0 in VOL and took sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the standings. You can tell this one meant a lot and to get it on the road would have made the win even sweeter.
Tsirelas finished the game with 13 points, including three 3’s for the Jags. Senior forward Melissa Diaz contributed with 4 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Tuliau-Jones and junior center Ella Gregory scored four points each.
With four more league games left to play, the two teams will get a chance to run it back in the last game of the season on Feb. 7 in Manteca.
