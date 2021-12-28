The Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament is under way this week at Tracy High, with the 16-team tournament starting Monday and concluding on Thursday. Local teams competing include Tracy, West and Millennium high schools, and teams also come from around the Sac-Joaquin Section and the Bay Area.
After Tuesday’s games the four top teams vying for the tournament championship are Enochs, East Union, Orestimba and Lathrop. Tracy and West are 1-1 so far and Millennium is 0-2.
Lathrop 60, Tracy 54
The Tracy High girls couldn’t maintain their first-half momentum in their 60-54 loss to Lathrop on Tuesday in the second round of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament.
Senior Kelli Rickman scored 13 points in the first quarter and the Bulldogs and Lathrop Spartans both fought through the other team’s full-court press as Tracy took an 18-13 lead in the first quarter and extended that to a 31-23 lead at the half.
The Spartans, led by senior Kierstin Constantino’s outside shooting, caught up in the third quarter, and turnovers caused the Bulldogs to lose their offensive opportunities, making it a 41-41 tie at the end of the third quarter.
Tracy had been beating Lathrop on the boards all night, with senior Kylie Van Os pulling in 16 rebounds, but in the fourth quarter the Spartans were collecting the ball after Tracy’s missed shots and the Lathrop continued on a 19-2 scoring run that started late in the third quarter and went well into the fourth as the Spartans took a 54-43 lead.
By the time Tracy had regrouped on offense late in the fourth quarter the Spartans had a 60-48 lead and the Bulldogs were unable to make up that deficit in the final minutes.
Rickman finished with a game-high 29 points and senior Ariana Seierup scored 12 points. Lathrop’s Constantino finished with 22 points, including five 3-point shots.
Tokay 31, Millennium 27
The Tokay Tigers held a slim lead through the first three quarters of Tuesday’s second-round game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament at Tracy High. The Falcons kept pace with the Tigers in the third quarter and cut Tokay’s lead to 21-19 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers then hit a series of shots early in the fourth to extend their lead on the way to the 31-27 win.
Millennium senior Alexa Garza led the Falcon offense with nine points, and freshman Synia Hunt and junior Kiana Albaza scored six points each.
East Union 63, West 11
The East Union Lancers shut down the West offense early in Tuesday’s second-round game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament, holding a 36-8 halftime lead and continuing to dominate through the third quarter, with the Lancers taking the 63-11 win. West senior Ashley Chan hit two 3-point shots in the first half.
Tracy 73, Millennium 35
The Tracy girls put up an oppressive defense against the Millennium Falcons in Monday’s opening game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament to claim the 73-35 win.
Tracy took an early lead on shots from senior Kelli Rickman, scoring 12 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter. Millennium briefly overcame the Bulldogs’ full-court press, and a pair of 3-point shots from sophomore Nichole Clark kept it a close game in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then played a dominant second quarter, intensifying their defensive press and forcing turnovers, with Rickman, seniors Kylie Van Os and Maliyah Murphy and junior Janelle Bautista leading the offensive effort, putting the Bulldogs up 46-21 at the half. Tracy kept up the intensity through the third quarter and then dialed it back in the fourth, giving everyone on the Bulldogs’ roster a chance to contribute.
Bautista and Murphy totaled 10 points each for Tracy and Van Os scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Clark was Millennium’s scoring leader with 14 points, including four 3-point shots, and Zehnna Ndeithi scored nine points and had six rebounds.
West 37, Beyer 28
The Wolf Pack opened the Lion/Hawkins Tournament with a 37-28 win over Beyer High of Modesto. The two teams started with a slow first quarter on offense, with the West team hitting no field goals and Beyer up 7-3 going into the second quarter.
West took over in the second quarters as senior Ashley Chan hit a string of 3-point shots, scoring 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter as West took the 17-15 lead at the half. West stayed in the lead through the third quarter, but only by a few points, and the Wolf Pack defense proved effective in the fourth quarters as West extended its lead.
West’s scoring leaders also included senior Nyauni Davis with seven points. Jalyn Delgado had seven rebounds and Chan grabbed six rebounds.
