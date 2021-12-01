Mountain House 42, Millennium 40
The Mountain House girls continued their early season winning streak with a 42-40 win over Millennium High on Monday at Mountain House High. The Mustangs took an early lead and were up 22-15 at the half. The Mustangs extended their lead in the third quarter and held on for the win as the Millennium team outscored the Mustangs in the fourth quarter.
Junior Sariah Forbert was the Mustangs’ scoring leader with 11 points, including three 3-point shots. Junior Cayla Alvarez added eight points and Niara Mangrum added seven points for Mountain House.
Senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 10 points for the Falcons, and Zehnna Ndeithi contributed eight points.
Mountain House 50, West 24
The Mountain House girls went undefeated through their home tournament, finishing with a 50-24 win over West High on Nov. 24. West benefitted from a couple 3-point shots from senior Ashley Chan to take a 10-8 first-quarter lead. The Mountain House team, led by junior Sariah Fobert, plus a series of shot from the free-throw line, took the lead in the second quarter and held a 23-19 lead at the half. Mountain House controlled both ends of the court through the entire second half on to finish with the 50-24 win.
Fobert was the game’s scoring leader with 19 points, and Mountain House sophomore Niara Mangrum added 15 points, including seven of 12 free throws. Chan was West’s scoring leader with eight points.
Both the Mountain House Mustangs and the Oakdale Mustangs went 3-0 for the week, and Mountain House High coach and tournament director Guadalupe Galindo awarded the championship trophy to Oakdale, which outscored opponents 148-101 over three games, an overall difference of 47 points, while Mountain House outscored opponents 149-107, a difference of 42 points.
Stagg 44, Millennium 34
The Millennium girls closed out the Mountain House High tournament with a 44-34 loss to Stagg High. Millennium opened with a 15-8 first quarter lead. Stagg started to catch up and cut the Falcons’ lead to 23-21 at the half, and Stagg continued to outscore Millennium through the second half to get the win. Senior Maliyah Hutchinson led the Millennium offense with 21 points, including 17 points in the first half.
Mountain House 43, Stagg 37
The Mountain House and Stagg teams battled through the first three quarters of their second game in the Mountain House High Tournament on Nov. 23. The Mustangs held an 18-15 lead at the half but were down 31-30 going into the fourth quarter. The Mountain House team outscored Stagg through the fourth quarter to get the 43-37 win. Junior Sariah Fobert led the Mountain House offense with 15 points, junior Sophie Fletcher added eight points and sophomore Ela Estrella contributed seven points.
Millennium 52, McNair 44
It took the Falcons the first quarter to build some momentum in their second game of the Mountain House High tournament on Nov. 23 against McNair High. In the second quarter senior Maliyah Hutchinson scored 12 of her team-high 20 points, which put the Falcons up 23-21 at the half. Millennium continued to extend its lead in the second half for the 52-44 win. Junior Giovanna Chukwuma contributed 19 points to the Falcons’ score, including 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Oakdale 39, West 20
The Wolf Pack started off slow and was unable to catch up in West’s 39-20 loss to Oakdale on Nov. 23 in the second game of the Mountain House High tournament. Oakdale was up 21-12 at the half and continued to pull away in the second half. Senior Ashley Chan led the Wolf Pack with 13 points.
