The Mountain House girls basketball team put the pain on the Grace Davis Spartans with an utterly dominant display of basketball in their 55-31 win on Monday night at Mountain House High – their second straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win.
The Mustangs (13-9, 6-2 WAC) controlled the game from start to finish, leaving their visitors with not much hope from the early going.
Two big runs, one early in the first quarter and the other in the second, showed the gulf in quality between the two teams and enabled the hosts to play at their own pace and eventually cruise to a comfortable victory.
“It was a good team win,” Mountain House head coach Lupe Galindo told the Tracy Press after the game. “Our goal was to play good defense to create our offense and I think we did that.”
The Spartans opened the scoring in the game through a well designed play that ended with a three-point shot from their point guard. The visitors eagerly shot from distance all night but to not much success.
Down at the other end, the Mustangs asserted their physical dominance and punished Davis inside with sharp finishing and continuous hustle plays on the glass which granted the team ample second chance opportunities.
The Mustangs went on an 8-0 run in the first following the opening bucket to establish control of the game. The hosts were led by junior guard Jariah Indalecio throughout the evening and she set the tone on that run with 4 points, three rebounds and two steals.
Mountain House racked up a total of five steals in the opening frame, ruthlessly pouncing on every Spartan mistake and much to the delight of Galindo.
“We were focused on doing what we were supposed to do,” he said. “Offensively or defensively, we wanted to make sure that we are not building on the mistakes that we make. We did a good job of supporting each other. That’s why I felt that it was a good team win.”
The Mustangs all but had the game wrapped up heading into half-time, holding the visitors to just three second quarter points. The 14-3 run saw the hosts’ lead swell up to 17 at 28-11 and with there not being much of a way back for the Spartans.
Sophomore guard Erica Foster emerged as a big contributor for the Mustangs on that run, finishing well at the rim and attacking the boards with great tenacity. Foster led the team in scoring at half with 8 points to go along with four rebounds.
Mountain House kicked off the third quarter with another 10-0 run. Senior guard Caitlin Neil and Indalecio shined out of the backcourt and gave the hosts enough of a cushion on the scoreboard that the subsequent 8-2 run from the visitors did not hurt the Mustangs’ lead.
Up 40-19 after three, the final eight minutes were just a formality for the Mustangs. Indalecio finished her strong performance leading the team in scoring with 14 points. To that she added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Alvarez had 6 points, four rebounds and a block on the night. Junior forward Alyssa Gorman and senior forward Sariah Fobert were huge on the glass with five and six rebounds respectively. Fobert also added 12 points – including two 3’s – and three assists. Foster finished the game with 10 points and five boards.
With the win, the hosts solidified their second place in the WAC standings – right on the tail of the still undefeated Lathrop Spartans (8-0 WAC).
The Spartans are responsible for half of the Mustangs’ loss column on the season and the two teams will face off again at Mountain House on Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.