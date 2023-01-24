Mountain House v Davis

Mountain House sophomore Jariah Indalecio (right) takes a shot ahead of the Davis High defender Monday night at Mountain House.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Mountain House girls basketball team put the pain on the Grace Davis Spartans with an utterly dominant display of basketball in their 55-31 win on Monday night at Mountain House High – their second straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win.

The Mustangs (13-9, 6-2 WAC) controlled the game from start to finish, leaving their visitors with not much hope from the early going.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.