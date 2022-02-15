Millennium 47, Venture Academy 29
The Millennium girls finished their regular season with a 47-29 win over Venture Academy on Feb. 10 at Tracy High.
The Falcons charged out to a 17-4 lead with seniors Maliyah Hutchinson and Carolina Loza hitting 3-point shots in the first quarter. The Falcons seized the advantage in the second half and maintained a solid lead until the end.
Hutchinson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Nichole Clarks scored nine points, and freshman Synia Hunt scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Falcons now head to playoffs, having finished in second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance with a record of 12-13, 7-3 CCAA, behind Stone Ridge Christian (22-3, 9-1 CCAA).
Tracy 50, West 33
The Tracy High girls affirmed their place in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs with their 50-33 win over West on Feb. 10 at West High. Tracy (19-8, 5-3 Tri-City Athletic League) is tied for third place with Lodi, but the Bulldogs have the advantage for playoff seeding. Tracy and Lodi split their league games. Tracy beat Lodi 44-29 on Feb. 3, and lost to Lodi 41-33 on Jan. 13, giving Tracy a six-point advantage in the point differential.
Mountain House 46, Beyer 33
The Mountain House girls closed out their regular season with a 46-33 win at home over Beyer High on Monday. It follows a 73-37 win at Ceres on Feb. 10. The two wins won’t be enough to put the Mustangs (11-10, 8-6 Western Athletic Conference) into playoffs as they finish in fourth place in the WAC.
