A lights out shooting night from one of the state’s very best Division 3 teams meant the end of the road for the Kimball High girls basketball team as the Vanden Vikings cruised to an 84-49 win in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff semifinal on Tuesday night in Fairfield.
Having notched up two big wins in the rounds prior to their trip to facing the top seed, the No. 4 ranked Jags were filled with confidence as they took to the floor against a powerful Vikings team that has lost just four times in their last 117 home games (113-4).
However, on the night, Vanden’s size, finesse, and Swiss-like precision was simply too much for the undersized Kimball team to deal with. Even with four players scoring in double figures, the Jags could not get close.
“I definitely think that we competed,” Jags head coach Dorvez Barnett told the Tracy Press after the game. “What hurt us was the first quarter. They got out to a big jump on us. They were getting those outside shots and then started going into the interior being the bigger team and that was hard for us.”
The brave visitors were led by junior center Sierra Tuliau-Jones with 14 points and six rebounds on the night. Tuliau-Jones had to deal with a nightmare matchup against Vikings’ center Gabby Wright on defense while handling a lot of the ball for the Jags on offense in an overall bright performance.
Vanden’s Wright, however, was an unstoppable force on the interior scoring all 22 of her points in the paint to lead all scorers. And while Wright secured the inside, the Vikings were throwing flames from beyond the arc, scoring a team total of 13 3’s.
That inside-out offense combination is tough to deal with at any level and especially if you don’t really have the size to match up in the frontcourt – which unfortunately was the case for the Jags.
Barnett revealed that there was a clear game plan to try and take one of those strengths away from Vanden, however when a team has as balanced of an offensive night as the Vikings did on Tuesday, all you can do is hold your hands up and move on to the next one.
“I tip my hat to them,” he said. “We tried to take away the top and they were able to find that inside play. We did the best we could. They just did a great job executing and their shooters were shooting today. But I love that we were here and competed.”
The Jags desperately needed a fast start. They needed something that would shock and unsettle the hosts from the first tip. Instead, though, the Vikings got off to an 8-0 start – drilling two early 3’s and completely containing any offensive flow that Kimball took to the floor with.
The visitors were down 15 at 23-8 after the opening period with the Vikings hitting five 3’s – including a demoralizing corner buzzer beater from Calonni Holloway who finished the game with 8 points for the hosts.
Freshman guard Emma Coronado and Tuliau-Jones scored 4 points apiece in the first to round up the Jags’ tally. Coronado had bright moments out of the backcourt and finished the game with 11 points.
However, every time the first-year guard made a strong play that gave the Jags’ some energy, she was countered by an even fiercer response from her counterpart – San Diego State commit Alyssa Jackson.
Jackson poured in a seemingly effortless 19 points for the Vikings – including three 3’s – and was another mismatch in terms of not only size, but also experience as a four-year player.
Vanden took a 45-15 lead into half-time with the game all but iced. The hosts came out for the second half playing at a slightly lesser tempo however still adding to their lead despite Jags’ senior forward Caiya Sims’ and Coronado’s best efforts to make the game even remotely close.
Sims fought admirably on the glass and converted a number of strong drives for 10 points, six rebounds and three steals on the night. Senior guard Marianthe Tsirelas chipped in with 10 points, five boards and two steals as the Jags managed to score in double digits for the first time as a team in the third quarter.
“We had to go through this experience and our girls didn’t quit,” Barnett added. “We fought at the end and did the best that we could against a well experienced team, one of the best in the state. We wish them the best and we will go back to the lab and get some work done.”
With Vanden’s starters out of the game from around the midway point of the third, the Jags never hung up their gloves and continued fighting. Coronado hit a wonderful half court buzzer beater to end the third quarter to put the team tally in the period to 12 points.
For Barnett, that’s what the second half was all about. Small victories and character building experiences with the team’s season not yet over.
The SJS qualifies 23 teams to the NorCal Tournament, including all semifinalists from Division 1 through 5, meaning the Jags still have some basketball to play and their second half effort against an elite opponent was a welcome sight for the new head coach.
“We mentally locked in the fourth quarter,” Barnett said. “We had nothing to lose and just went out there to let them know that we were in the building. We were looking at those small positives. The fact we didn’t just lay down and give up.
“They scored 43 points in the first half and 41 in the second. We had 15 at half and 34 in the second, I like that positive outcome and I think we will be able to take that and grow. It’s not over. We had to run into a team like this to see what we need to work on. It was good for us to get this experience.”
The visitors were actually able to end the game on a high, winning the fourth quarter 22-18. Who was on the floor for Vanden didn’t quite matter, it was the fighting spirit and togetherness of the team not to let each other fold that was the most impressive.
The bracket for the NorCals will be revealed over the weekend with the Jags hoping to secure at least one home game next week thanks to their outstanding results in the regular season (23-5, 8-2 VOL) and a high D4 seed.
