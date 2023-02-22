A lights out shooting night from one of the state’s very best Division 3 teams meant the end of the road for the Kimball High girls basketball team as the Vanden Vikings cruised to an 84-49 win in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoff semifinal on Tuesday night in Fairfield. 

Having notched up two big wins in the rounds prior to their trip to facing the top seed, the No. 4 ranked Jags were filled with confidence as they took to the floor against a powerful Vikings team that has lost just four times in their last 117 home games (113-4).

